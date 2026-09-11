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Zelenskyy said that the Russians struck the building of the "Kyivstar" company

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

As a result of the strikes on Kyiv, two people were killed and nine others were injured. Attacks were also recorded in several regions of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that the Russians struck the building of the "Kyivstar" company

Russia’s escalation with jet-powered "Shaheds" is gradually becoming increasingly terrorist in nature; the occupiers also struck the building of the "Kyivstar" company. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, UNN reports.

Throughout the day, the Russians have been deliberately striking gas stations in Kyiv. Today alone, and from these strikes alone, two people were killed. My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. Another nine people were injured. Among them was a rescue worker who was wounded by a repeated strike. The building of the "Kyivstar" company was also hit 

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, these attacks have been ongoing since the night. There were strikes on the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv regions. 

This is terror against the civilian population — Naftogaz responds to strikes on gas stations in Kyiv11.09.26, 13:46 • 1456 views

The head of state added that we cannot simply wait while Russia hones its repertoire of killings.

Maximum attention is now needed on protecting the skies and finding solutions to protect people, as well as scaling up countermeasures against Russian drones. I thank everyone who is helping strengthen Ukrainian aviation and air defense systems with the necessary missiles. All of this saves lives every day 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Canada will allocate $253 million for American air defense interceptors for Ukraine10.09.26, 21:45 • 3398 views

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