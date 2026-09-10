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Canada will allocate $253 million for American air defense interceptors for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1176 views

Canada will finance the purchase of American interceptor missiles for Ukraine through the JUMPSTART mechanism. The type and delivery timeline have not yet been disclosed.

Canada will allocate $253 million for American air defense interceptors for Ukraine

Canada will allocate approximately 350 million Canadian dollars (approximately 253 million US dollars) to purchase critically needed air defense equipment for Ukraine through the US JUMPSTART mechanism. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said this on September 10 after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

According to the Canadian government, the funds will be used to purchase interceptor missiles to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses. The decision was made amid an intensification of Russian air attacks and Ukraine’s growing need for means of protecting civilians and critical infrastructure.

At the same time, the Canadian side has not yet disclosed which specific missiles or what quantities will be purchased, nor has it announced specific timelines for their transfer to Ukraine.

What the JUMPSTART mechanism provides for

JUMPSTART is a US mechanism that enables allies and partners to finance the purchase of US weapons for Ukraine through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) system.  The scheme provides that the partner country allocates the funds, after which the United States organizes the purchase and delivery of the relevant weapons to Ukraine. Therefore, it is important to understand that the 350 million Canadian dollars announced by Canada do not mean the transfer of missiles to Ukraine from Canadian military stocks. It is specifically funding for the purchase of US air defense systems.

What official Kyiv previously asked Ottawa for

Canada’s decision is directly linked to previous negotiations between Kyiv and Ottawa. In June 2026, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov discussed with his Canadian counterpart David McGuinty the possibility of purchasing PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Ukraine through the JUMPSTART mechanism.

PAC-3 is one of the key types of interceptors used by Patriot systems to counter ballistic missiles. The need for such munitions remains one of Ukraine’s priorities, as partners’ stocks of highly effective interceptors are limited and their production takes time.

However, as of September 10, the Canadian government is officially speaking only of critically needed air defense interceptors. Therefore, it is premature to claim that all 350 million Canadian dollars will be spent specifically on PAC-3 missiles.

It should be noted that Canada has already financed US weapons for Ukraine.  The current agreement is part of Canada’s broader support for Ukraine’s air defenses.

Earlier, official Ottawa allocated funds to purchase US weapons for Ukraine through other mechanisms, including PURL. In August 2025, Ottawa announced the allocation of approximately 680 million Canadian dollars for a corresponding military aid package that included air defense systems. Through mechanisms of this type, Ukraine’s allies can pay for weapons manufactured in the United States without transferring their own stocks to Ukraine.

Other partners of Ukraine also joined JUMPSTART. In particular, Germany announced funding for the purchase of additional PAC-3 interceptors, while Norway and other European countries used the mechanism to finance US weapons for Ukraine.

Canada expands its defense partnership with Ukraine

The decision to finance air defense became part of a broader package of agreements announced during Zelenskyy’s visit to Canada. The two countries  agreed to develop a long-term defense-industrial partnership, particularly in the areas of drone production, counter-drone systems, electronic warfare equipment, and munitions.

The Canadian authorities also announced their intention to provide Ukraine with one-third of the drones produced by Canadian companies. Separately, a partnership was announced between Canada’s General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada and Ukraine’s Green Tech Harvest in the development and production of unmanned systems.

In addition, Ottawa plans to provide nearly 435 million Canadian dollars in guarantees to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support Ukraine’s energy security, including the purchase of gas ahead of the heating season.

Context

During the meeting, Carney and Zelenskyy  signed a declaration on a 100-year partnership between Canada and Ukraine. The document provides for deepening cooperation in the areas of defense, security, the Ukrainian recovery, technology, and people-to-people ties.

The Canadian side separately reaffirmed its continued support for Ukraine in the area of air defense and the supply of interceptors.

Ottawa also announced its support for Ukraine’s FREYJA program, aimed at developing a more affordable and mass-produced interceptor to counter Russian ballistic missiles.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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