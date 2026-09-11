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Cruise missile

Ukrainian forces attacked a chemical plant in Volgograd, Russia, with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1490 views

After the attack, a fire broke out on the plant's premises.

Ukrainian forces attacked a chemical plant in Volgograd, Russia, with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.

On September 11, the Defense Forces struck the strategic enterprise Volgogradpromproekt in russia with FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missiles, after which a fire broke out there. This was reported by Fire Point, the cruise missile manufacturer, according to UNN.

"Missile impacts on the target were recorded, resulting in a fire"

- the company reported.

As noted, LLC Volgogradpromproekt is under U.S. sanctions for working with Russia’s military-industrial complex. The enterprise produces ferrocene-containing combustion catalysts and develops technologies for the production of chemical substances.

Ukrainian military forces destroyed an Ozon warehouse complex in Saratov with FP-1 drones — Fire Point11.09.26, 10:12 • 1664 views

It should be added

The FP-5 "Flamingo" is a modern ground-based UAV/cruise missile system,  designed to deliver a specified payload of up to 1,150 kg to strike ground targets with fixed topographic coordinates at a range of up to 3,000 km, both day and night. The missile can hit a target even amid active electronic interference.

Fire Point emphasizes that the FP-5 is distinguished by its ease of use and low cost. It is the largest system in its class, but remains simple to manufacture and launch. It does not require expensive launch platforms - its launchers are reusable, making deployment more economical.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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