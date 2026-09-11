Ukrainian military forces destroyed an Ozon warehouse complex in Saratov with FP-1 drones — Fire Point

On the night of September 11, the Defense Forces used long-range FP-1 UAVs to destroy a warehouse complex belonging to the Russian marketplace OZON in Saratov. This was reported by drone manufacturer Fire Point, according to UNN.

This night, the Defense Forces used FP-1 drones to destroy another OZON warehouse complex — this time in Saratov — the statement said.

According to the report, the area of the destroyed warehouse was 85,000 m². The complex was designed to store more than 30 million items.

It will be recalled

Earlier, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, using long-range FP-1 drones manufactured by the Ukrainian company Fire Point, struck the Novokuibyshevsk Refinery and a logistics hub of the Russian marketplace Ozon in Russia’s Samara region.

In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine put out of operation most of the large logistics centers of the Russian marketplace Wildberries. One of the most recent targets was the company’s logistics hub in the Koledino industrial park. It was Wildberries’ largest warehouse by area — 250,000 sq. m.

Fire Point CEO and CTO Iryna Terekh noted that Ukraine is capable of having a real impact on the enemy, while the Russians understand only the language of force.