Russia may exhaust its resources for the war in Ukraine by 2028 if the occupiers’ military losses remain at their current level. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Oleh Ivashchenko, in his first interview with international media, including The Times, reports UNN.

Russia has military and economic resources for the coming year, but according to our estimates, they will be exhausted in 2028 if military and economic losses continue to increase at the same rate - Ivashchenko reported.

He noted that Russia recruits around 1,000–1,200 people every day, while its daily losses on the front amount to 1,400–1,500, with about 60% of them killed.

At this rate, the Russian forces will suffer an additional 765,800 losses over 18 months of fighting. This means that almost 10% of Russia’s male population aged 25 to 49 could be affected by the war by 2028.

Ivashchenko emphasized that these figures are causing a lack of support for Putin’s war effort.

The morale of the Russian army is very low because no one wants to fight. Morale among the Russian population is also very low: most people actually do not want the war - said the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Russia is preparing to test ballistic missiles with a range of 800 km and may attack targets in western Ukraine — the HUR