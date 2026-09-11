MP Yurchenko sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property

The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Oleksandr Yurchenko, a Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the IX convocation, to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by UNN, citing the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

On September 11, 2026, a panel of HACC judges announced the verdict against the Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the IX convocation. He was found guilty of committing crimes under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. However, with regard to another part of the charges, the court reclassified the MP's actions from Part 4 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine to Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and exempted him from serving the sentence for this offense due to the expiration of the statute of limitations – the SAP reported.

According to available information, the final sentence for MP Oleksandr Yurchenko is 9 years in prison. The court also imposed a three-year ban on holding positions related to the performance of state or local government functions, as well as confiscation of property. Until the verdict enters into force, the court left unchanged the preventive measure in the form of bail of more than UAH 3 million.

The court's verdict enters into force thirty days after its pronouncement, unless it is appealed in the appellate procedure – the post reads.

What preceded this

According to the pretrial investigation materials, the Member of Parliament, in veiled terms, asked to be given, through an intermediary, USD 13,000 in an improper benefit for submitting proposals to the draft law "On Waste Management" and USD 200,000 to bribe Members of Parliament – members of the relevant Committee – to vote for the proposals he had submitted.

In mid-August 2020, law enforcement officers recorded the MP's transfer and receipt, through an intermediary, of the first part of the agreed funds. The transfer of the second part of the funds was scheduled for August 26–27, 2020. However, the further execution of the special assignment was halted. The intermediary in the transfer of the improper benefit (the MP's unofficial aide) was notified of suspicion on September 10, 2020, and the MP – on September 17, 2020 – the SAP said in a post.

The indictment in the case was sent to court back in August 2021.

Recall

In the autumn of 2020, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the detention, with the alternative of posting bail of more than UAH 3 million, of Member of Parliament Oleksandr Yurchenko, who was suspected of accepting a bribe. Later, bail of more than UAH 3 million was posted for the MP, and subsequently his electronic bracelet was removed.