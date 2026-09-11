$44.550.0951.760.23
ukenru
03:15 PM • 1558 views
MP Yurchenko sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11447 views
Rain and almost summer-like heat — what weather to expect in Ukraine tomorrow
01:20 PM • 14492 views
Metropolitan Tikhon, who is Putin’s spiritual mentor, was served a notice of suspicion in absentia
12:50 PM • 16631 views
"Forrest Gump" case: court sets bail of UAH 300 million for MP Vadym Stolar
11:51 AM • 16631 views
Russia is investing significant resources in information and psychological operations to make Ukraine and Poland perceive each other as enemies — Fire Point CEO
11:42 AM • 14781 views
Russia may exhaust its resources for the war against Ukraine by 2028 — HUR
10:53 AM • 13888 views
Seven support packages and credit guarantees worth over $400 million — Canada announces a new tranche of aid for Ukraine
10:43 AM • 13120 views
Delays once again: how the next court hearings in the Odrex doctors’ case did (not) take place 
10:38 AM • 11548 views
The EU approved a €6.1 billion loan for Ukraine for weapons
September 11, 09:35 AM • 10347 views
Ukrainian forces attacked a chemical plant in Volgograd, Russia, with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
1m/s
42%
750mm
Popular news
Russians struck gas stations in two districts of KyivPhotoVideoSeptember 11, 07:14 AM • 22385 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the world10:06 AM • 26887 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the Bureau10:20 AM • 24642 views
Scandalous Polish politician destroyed a monument to Ukrainians — Kyiv's reaction was swiftVideo12:00 PM • 4542 views
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to Ukraine12:44 PM • 14074 views
Publications
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the Bureau10:20 AM • 24775 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the world10:06 AM • 27031 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 52485 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 65403 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 67615 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Terekh
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
New York City
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to Ukraine12:44 PM • 14190 views
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative commentsSeptember 11, 02:06 AM • 34503 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhotoSeptember 11, 12:05 AM • 36842 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 35605 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 32851 views
Actual
Pantsir missile system
Heating
The Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Cruise missile

MP Yurchenko sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1566 views

The HACC found Oleksandr Yurchenko guilty and sentenced him to 9 years in prison, a ban on holding public office, and confiscation of property. The verdict may be appealed.

MP Yurchenko sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property

The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Oleksandr Yurchenko, a Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the IX convocation, to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by UNN, citing the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

On September 11, 2026, a panel of HACC judges announced the verdict against the Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the IX convocation. He was found guilty of committing crimes under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. However, with regard to another part of the charges, the court reclassified the MP's actions from Part 4 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine to Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and exempted him from serving the sentence for this offense due to the expiration of the statute of limitations 

– the SAP reported.

According to available information, the final sentence for MP Oleksandr Yurchenko is 9 years in prison. The court also imposed a three-year ban on holding positions related to the performance of state or local government functions, as well as confiscation of property. Until the verdict enters into force, the court left unchanged the preventive measure in the form of bail of more than UAH 3 million. 

The court's verdict enters into force thirty days after its pronouncement, unless it is appealed in the appellate procedure 

– the post reads.

What preceded this

According to the pretrial investigation materials, the Member of Parliament, in veiled terms, asked to be given, through an intermediary, USD 13,000 in an improper benefit for submitting proposals to the draft law "On Waste Management" and USD 200,000 to bribe Members of Parliament – members of the relevant Committee – to vote for the proposals he had submitted.

In mid-August 2020, law enforcement officers recorded the MP's transfer and receipt, through an intermediary, of the first part of the agreed funds. The transfer of the second part of the funds was scheduled for August 26–27, 2020. However, the further execution of the special assignment was halted. The intermediary in the transfer of the improper benefit (the MP's unofficial aide) was notified of suspicion on September 10, 2020, and the MP – on September 17, 2020 

– the SAP said in a post.

 The indictment in the case was sent to court back in August 2021. 

Recall

In the autumn of 2020,  the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the detention, with the alternative of posting bail of more than UAH 3 million, of Member of Parliament Oleksandr Yurchenko, who was suspected of accepting a bribe. Later, bail of more than UAH 3 million was posted for the MP, and subsequently his electronic bracelet was removed.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Laws
Life imprisonment
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Ukraine