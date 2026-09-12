$44.550.0951.760.23
ukenru
06:21 AM • 128 views
In Kyiv, a serviceman absent without leave was detained for killing a friend at a children's playgroundVideo
06:18 AM • 1446 views
Ukraine’s Armed Forces may have eliminated the Russian salient near Lyman and pushed back Russian forces – ISW
06:04 AM • 3904 views
Diesel at Ukrainian filling stations has reached UAH 100 per liter, and gasoline continues to rise in price
05:50 AM • 5038 views
In Odesa, the number of people injured after the Russian attack has risen; among the 17 injured is a 5-month-old childVideo
05:45 AM • 4494 views
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: 2 people killed, 4 more injuredPhotoVideo
05:18 AM • 8524 views
During a meeting with Putin, the Prime Minister of India once again called for an end to the war in Ukraine
05:12 AM • 7376 views
Saudi Arabia halted a key oil pipeline after the attacks, allowing it to bypass the blocked Strait of Hormuz
September 11, 11:27 PM • 17668 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: a person was killed under the rubble of a buildingVideo
September 11, 08:23 PM • 20129 views
The EU postponed the decision on extending sanctions against Russia - media
September 11, 06:45 PM • 18985 views
Zelenskyy called for an energy truce, but noted that Ukraine would respond if Russia "causes blackouts for us"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.9m/s
94%
752mm
Popular news
Potap was added to the Myrotvorets Center databasePhotoSeptember 11, 08:38 PM • 9694 views
More than half of Ukrainian refugees in Poland plan to return home — surveySeptember 11, 08:59 PM • 9202 views
Ukraine’s security is the security of the EU and NATO: Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian community in TorontoVideoSeptember 11, 11:58 PM • 5682 views
The Kremlin announced plans for a new trilateral meeting with Ukraine and the United States04:17 AM • 4330 views
Attack on Odesa: Number of injured rises to 12Photo05:01 AM • 6406 views
Publications
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 40989 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 43687 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 64082 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 74862 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 78849 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to UkraineSeptember 11, 12:44 PM • 28174 views
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative commentsSeptember 11, 02:06 AM • 41849 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhotoSeptember 11, 12:05 AM • 43828 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 42215 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 39166 views
Actual
Film
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

In Kyiv, a serviceman absent without leave was detained for killing a friend at a children's playground

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

In the Shevchenkivskyi District, a 33-year-old serviceman absent without leave was detained. He is suspected of fatally stabbing his friend after an argument.

In Kyiv, a serviceman absent without leave was detained for killing a friend at a children's playground

In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District, police detained a 33-year-old serviceman who was absent without leave and is suspected of murdering his 44-year-old acquaintance. The Kyiv police reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, the men were drinking alcohol together at a children’s playground, where an argument broke out between them. After that, the suspect went home, took a knife, and returned to the scene.

Law enforcement officers said that the man stabbed his acquaintance in the heart. The 44-year-old Kyiv resident died at the scene from his injuries.

Afterward, the suspect hid at various addresses, renting apartments on a daily basis. Police established his whereabouts and detained him.

According to police, the detainee is a serviceman who is absent without leave. He faces up to 15 years in prison for the offense.

An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured31.08.26, 16:35 • 27684 views

Stepan Haftko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv