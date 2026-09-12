In Kyiv, a serviceman absent without leave was detained for killing a friend at a children's playground

In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District, police detained a 33-year-old serviceman who was absent without leave and is suspected of murdering his 44-year-old acquaintance. The Kyiv police reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, the men were drinking alcohol together at a children’s playground, where an argument broke out between them. After that, the suspect went home, took a knife, and returned to the scene.

Law enforcement officers said that the man stabbed his acquaintance in the heart. The 44-year-old Kyiv resident died at the scene from his injuries.

Afterward, the suspect hid at various addresses, renting apartments on a daily basis. Police established his whereabouts and detained him.

According to police, the detainee is a serviceman who is absent without leave. He faces up to 15 years in prison for the offense.

An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured