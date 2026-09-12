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In Odesa region, 35 people have already been injured following the Russian attack; two more people are still being searched for, and 13 have been rescued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2828 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, 35 people were injured, including a 5-month-old baby. Rescuers freed 13 people and are searching for two others.

In Odesa region, 35 people have already been injured following the Russian attack; two more people are still being searched for, and 13 have been rescued

In Odesa region, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 35, including a 5-month-old infant. The Odesa Regional Military Administration reported this as of 11:00, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that rescuers saved 13 people, including two children. Two more people are still unreachable. Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

It was previously reported that the attack on Odesa region caused injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Context

Russian forces regularly attack Odesa region with attack drones and missiles, striking the region’s civilian and energy infrastructure. Such attacks kill and injure civilians, and damage residential buildings, critical infrastructure facilities, and the transport network. After shelling, emergency services carry out operations to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and search for people under the rubble.

In Odesa, the number of people injured after the Russian attack has risen; among the 17 injured is a 5-month-old child12.09.26, 08:50 • 10482 views

Stepan Haftko

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