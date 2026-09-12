Attack on Odesa: Number of injured rises to 12

The number of people injured in the building in Odesa damaged by the enemy has risen to 12. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the cleanup operation is ongoing, "all services are at the scene."

Operational headquarters have been deployed to assist people - Lysak wrote.

We remind you

In the morning of September 4, Russian forces attacked Odesa. One person was killed.

Two districts in Odesa were left without water due to an emergency power outage