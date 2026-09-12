Attack on Odesa: Number of injured rises to 12
Kyiv • UNN
The number of people injured in a building in Odesa damaged by a Russian attack has risen to 12. Efforts to deal with the aftermath are ongoing at the site, and aid centers are operating.
The number of people injured in the building in Odesa damaged by the enemy has risen to 12. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, the cleanup operation is ongoing, "all services are at the scene."
Operational headquarters have been deployed to assist people
We remind you
In the morning of September 4, Russian forces attacked Odesa. One person was killed.
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