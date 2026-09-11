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Two districts in Odesa were left without water due to an emergency power outage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The Kyivskyi and Khadzhibeyskyi districts of Odesa are temporarily without water. A drop in pressure is possible in the Prymorskyi district.

Two districts in Odesa were left without water due to an emergency power outage

In Odesa, water supply to the Kyivskyi and Khadzhibeyskyi districts was temporarily suspended on September 11 due to an emergency power outage. In the city's Prymorskyi district, pressure may also be reduced, UNN reports, citing data from "Infoxvodokanal".

Details

According to the utility company, DTEK "Odesa Electric Networks" reported an emergency shutdown of equipment, as a result of which some consumers were left without electricity. Some facilities of "Infoxvodokanal" and their backup power connections were also de-energized.

The agency  noted that after the energy workers resolve the emergency and restore the power supply, water service will be gradually restored.

The utility company also apologized to consumers for the temporary inconvenience.

Recall

In Sumy, water will be supplied according to a schedule with reduced pressure.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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