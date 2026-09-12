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The SBU struck an FPV drone production facility and UAV warehouses near Taganrog

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1432 views

Two chemical industry enterprises were also hit on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The SBU struck an FPV drone production facility and UAV warehouses near Taganrog

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck a number of important Russian military facilities in the Taganrog area of the Russian Federation during the night of September 12. They included an FPV drone production facility, two UAV storage warehouses, and a tank containing fuel and lubricants. The SBU press service reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The Security Service confirmed that two UAV storage warehouses; an FPV drone production facility; the Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft gun-and-missile system; a tank containing fuel and lubricants; and the P-18 Terek radar station were hit. Fires were recorded at all the affected facilities.

The destruction of UAV and FPV drone production and storage facilities reduces the Russian forces’ ability to use them against Ukraine. This is a direct response to Russia’s massive attacks, during which the enemy launches strike drones to terrorize and attack civilian infrastructure in our country

- the SBU emphasized.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that, within a day, two chemical industry enterprises in the Perm and Samara regions, as well as a target in the Black Sea, were hit on the territory of the Russian Federation.

There is also confirmation of the accurate work of our warriors this week. In particular, a Su-33 aircraft and two Mi-8 helicopters were destroyed in the Krasnodar and Rostov regions. An oil facility was hit in Perm. I am grateful to everyone who justly responds to all Russia’s terrorist strikes against our people. The war must return home. This is important

- the president emphasized.

At the same time, the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point reported that during the night, the Defense Forces attacked chemical industry enterprises in Tolyatti, Samara Region, using the company’s equipment.

According to the company, the targets included one of the largest chemical enterprises in the Russian Federation, KuibyshevAzot, and one of the largest petrochemical enterprises in the Russian Federation, Togliattikauchuk.

Fire Point erases the concept of Russia’s “deep rear area”: an FP-1 struck a target in the Urals — the company’s CEO Iryna Terekh10.09.26, 14:21 • 14030 views

Yulia Melnyk

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