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Russia attacked the Kyiv region with drones overnight: one person was killed, and a child was among those injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2372 views

Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region: one person was killed and three were injured, including a child. Fifteen sites were damaged in five districts.

Russia attacked the Kyiv region with drones overnight: one person was killed, and a child was among those injured

Over the past 24 hours, one person was killed and three others were injured, including a child, as a result of Russian attacks with strike drones in the Kyiv region. This was reported by Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko, UNN writes.

Details

One of the injured men sustained injuries and was hospitalized. The woman and child suffered an acute stress reaction and received medical assistance at the scene.

The aftermath of the attacks was recorded in the Brovary, Obukhiv, Bucha, Boryspil and Vyshhorod districts.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: 2 people killed, 4 more injured12.09.26, 08:45 • 6844 views

A total of 15 sites were damaged in the region, including 7 private residences, vehicles, warehouses and hangars, as well as a power transmission line.

The greatest destruction was recorded in the Obukhiv district—6 sites were damaged there, including 4 private residences. Rescue and emergency services are working at the sites.

In Odesa, the number of people injured after the Russian attack has risen; among the 17 injured is a 5-month-old child12.09.26, 08:50 • 8362 views

Stepan Haftko

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