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Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Putin at the G20 summit in Miami

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3638 views

Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Putin at the G20 in Miami if Putin comes. He called the outcome the main goal of the negotiations.

Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Putin at the G20 summit in Miami

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to travel to Miami and meet with vladimir putin if the Russian leader participates in the G20 summit in December. He said this in an interview with DW, UNN reports.

Details

Yes, of course. We have to come. We have to meet, talk and make a decision

– Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the main thing during a potential meeting should not be words, but concrete results.

It is not about words. What I will tell him or what he wants to tell me – it does not matter. Results matter

– the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy and putin have not met in person since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The kremlin has not yet announced whether putin plans to travel to the G20 summit in Miami.

Ukraine considers its negotiating position strong

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is currently in a better position for possible negotiations than it was a year ago. According to him, russia loses more than 30,000 military personnel every month and pays a high price for minor advances on the front.

We are doing everything to protect the skies — Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian pilots undergoing training in Canada12.09.26, 05:30 • 5682 views

The president said that he discussed with U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner a possible ceasefire in the energy sector and regarding the transportation of grain through the Black Sea.

Energy and grain. This is step number one. What we can achieve

– Zelenskyy said.

He separately stated that Ukraine needs approximately 100–120 Patriot missiles per month during the cold period, since russia, according to him, produces about 140 ballistic missiles every month.

Negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and russia: Zelenskyy named the timeline for possible progress and the agenda10.09.26, 23:19 • 4090 views

Stepan Haftko

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