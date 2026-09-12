Ukraine’s Armed Forces may have eliminated the Russian salient near Lyman and pushed back Russian forces – ISW

Ukrainian forces are counterattacking in the Lyman direction and, according to Russian sources, may have pushed Russian units back to the Zherebets River. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) dated September 11, reports UNN.

Details

Russian military bloggers claim that Ukrainian counterattacks along a broad section of the front forced Russian forces to switch to the defensive. According to their data, the Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed Russian forces back in the areas of Ivanivka, Terny, and Balka Zhuravka.

Some Russian sources also claim that two Russian units, numbering up to a company, and another four platoons may have found themselves surrounded in the area of Ivanivka.

ISW allows for greater Ukrainian gains

Analysts note that they currently cannot independently confirm the full extent of the Ukrainian advance due to a lack of available geolocation materials. At the same time, ISW suggests that its maps may underestimate the territorial gains of Ukrainian forces in this section of the front.

Minus 1,500 occupiers: General Staff reports enemy losses over the past day

Ukrainian counterattacks are also ongoing in the Kupiansk direction, particularly near Zapadne. According to ISW, Russian forces conducted offensive operations there from September 10–11, but did not achieve any confirmed advances.

Ukrainian forces also continued strikes on Russian military facilities. According to ISW, two "Pantsir-S1" systems in Taganrog, a Russian radar station in Bryansk Oblast, and a training center for FPV drone operators of the "Akhmat" unit near occupied Petropavlivka in Luhansk Oblast were hit.

The Air Force reported what the Russians attacked Ukraine with overnight and how many targets were shot down