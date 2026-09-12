Minus 1,500 occupiers: General Staff reports enemy losses over the past day

The total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached approximately 1,505,380 military personnel. Over the past day alone, Russia lost another 1,500 personnel, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As of September 12, the enemy's total losses also amount to 12,342 tanks, 25,322 armored combat vehicles, 49,601 artillery systems, 2,115 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,633 air defense systems.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed or neutralized 10 armored combat vehicles, 2,045 UAVs, and 13 enemy NRKs.

Russian forces also lost 638 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 10 units of special equipment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia's losses have amounted to 442 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 5,103 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines. The General Staff noted that the data is being уточнено.

Reminder

According to the General Staff, Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its total losses in all wars over the past 80 years.

In July, the Russian Federation suffered record losses in manpower since the beginning of 2026 - General Staff