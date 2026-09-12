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"Kalibr" (missile family)

The Air Force reported what the Russians attacked Ukraine with overnight and how many targets were shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Overnight, Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine, mainly targeting the Odesa region. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 110 missiles and drones.

The Air Force reported what the Russians attacked Ukraine with overnight and how many targets were shot down

During the night of September 12, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine using ballistic and cruise missiles, air-launched guided missiles, and 129 drones, half of which were jet-powered. The Odesa region was the main target of the strike, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

The Russians used Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 8 Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea, and 6 Kh-59/69 air-launched guided missiles.

In addition, the enemy launched 129 Shahed-type attack UAVs, S8000 Band erol drones, and decoy drones. About half of the Shaheds used were jet-powered.

Air defense neutralized 110 targets

As of 08:30, air defense had shot down or suppressed 6 Kalibr missiles, 1 S8000 Band erol drone, 2 Kh-59/69 missiles, and 101 enemy drones of various types.

Hits by missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 4 other locations. At the time of the Air Force's report, the attack was ongoing, with enemy drones remaining in Ukraine's airspace.

Attack on Odesa: Number of injured rises to 1212.09.26, 08:01 • 4870 views

Stepan Haftko

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