The Air Force reported what the Russians attacked Ukraine with overnight and how many targets were shot down

During the night of September 12, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine using ballistic and cruise missiles, air-launched guided missiles, and 129 drones, half of which were jet-powered. The Odesa region was the main target of the strike, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

The Russians used Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 8 Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea, and 6 Kh-59/69 air-launched guided missiles.

In addition, the enemy launched 129 Shahed-type attack UAVs, S8000 Band erol drones, and decoy drones. About half of the Shaheds used were jet-powered.

Air defense neutralized 110 targets

As of 08:30, air defense had shot down or suppressed 6 Kalibr missiles, 1 S8000 Band erol drone, 2 Kh-59/69 missiles, and 101 enemy drones of various types.

Hits by missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 4 other locations. At the time of the Air Force's report, the attack was ongoing, with enemy drones remaining in Ukraine's airspace.

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