Unmanned Systems Forces hit 285 vessels of russia’s shadow fleet in 10 weeks – “Madyar”
Kyiv • UNN
As part of Operation “MoLoChKa,” the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 285 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. Movement in the region has been significantly hindered.
The Unmanned Systems Forces, as part of Operation "MoLoChKa," have struck 285 vessels belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea over 10 weeks. This was reported by SBS Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, writes UNN.
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According to him, Ukrainian forces struck 215 vessels in July, 54 in August, and another 16 from September 1 to 11.
Brovdi stated that as a result of the operation, movement in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait has been effectively blocked, while shipping in the northern and northeastern parts of the Black Sea has been significantly hampered.
The SBS continue hunting the shadow fleet
The commander also released footage of a new attack and reported striking a sanctioned oil tanker belonging to the shadow fleet, which was accompanied by a Russian helicopter.
According to Brovdi, such tankers transport oil, the proceeds from the sale of which Russia directs, among other things, toward financing the war against Ukraine. He emphasized that Operation "MoLoChKa" is ongoing.
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