What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for tea

Autumn on the calendar does not mean the end of the gardening season at all. After all, some perennial crops can be planted in the garden precisely in autumn so that they start growing earlier in spring and, already in the following season, produce leaves or inflorescences for homemade tea blends. Such a "tea bed" will provide the whole household with natural, delicious tea during the cold season, while in the warmer months it will decorate the garden. After all, ornamental plants with flowers of different colors and inflorescence shapes adorn the plot throughout the following summer.

UNN looked into which plants are best to choose for a "tea bed," how to plant them properly, and how to care for them.

Which plants to plant in the garden for fragrant tea

For tea, it is best to plant several plants of each species rather than rely on a single crop. This makes it possible to gradually collect different aromas and avoid depending on one harvest.

Experienced gardeners recommend planting six plants in the flower bed for this purpose: common oregano, Faassen's catnip, peppermint, meadowsweet, purple coneflower, and hyssop. They can be combined in one arrangement, but when planting, it is worth considering each crop's requirements for location, soil, and moisture.

Common oregano: an aromatic base for homemade blends

Common oregano, or oregano, belongs to the perennial herbs and is well suited to a separate bed. It is valued primarily for its fragrant leaves and inflorescences. At home, the plant can be dried and used as an ingredient in herbal blends.

For oregano, choose a sunny spot with light, sufficiently well-drained soil. The plant does not require constantly wet soil, so areas where water remains for a long time after rain are undesirable. Before planting, the soil can be loosened and cleared of weeds.

In autumn, it is convenient to plant already established seedlings or young plants in their permanent location. Seeds can also be used, but when sowing in late autumn, it is important to take the weather into account and not bury them too deeply. For home preparation, the above-ground part is usually cut during flowering, after which the plant material is dried in a shaded, well-ventilated place.

Peppermint: makes tea delicious, but requires control

Peppermint is one of the simplest and least demanding plant options for a "tea bed." Its leaves have a distinct, refreshing aroma. Dried or even fresh, they can be added to homemade tea on their own or mixed with other herbs.

Mint should be planted in a sunny or partially shaded area with sufficient moisture. At the same time, this crop should immediately be allocated limited space. Mint spreads quickly through underground shoots and, under favorable conditions, can occupy significantly more space than planned. That is why, for a small garden plot, a practical solution is to grow mint in a separate container or in a place where its growth can be controlled.

For harvesting, young stems with leaves are cut before or at the beginning of flowering. It is better to dry them away from direct sunlight, spreading them out in a thin layer.

Hyssop: an undemanding plant for a sunny spot

Hyssop is a perennial aromatic plant with small flowers that form inflorescences. It tolerates sunny conditions well and does not like excessive moisture.

For autumn planting, it is better to choose a well-lit area with light soil and good drainage for hyssop. Excessive watering is not necessary. The crop can overwinter in open ground, but young plants should be planted just before sustained cold weather so that they have time to adapt but do not begin active growth.

Hyssop can be grown both as an ornamental plant and as an aromatic addition to homemade herbal blends. The above-ground part of the plant, cut during flowering, is used for drying. The plant material is spread in a thin layer in a dry, well-ventilated place.

Faassen's catnip: an aromatic flower bed instead of an ordinary garden bed

Fassena catmint is often grown as an ornamental perennial, but its aromatic leaves can also become part of a homemade tea blend. In a "tea bed" at a dacha or in the yard of a private house it performs two functions at once: it produces abundant small flowers and provides fragrant greenery.

A sunny or lightly shaded spot will suit catmint. It is best to choose well-drained soil without stagnant water. For autumn planting, it is more practical to use ready-made seedlings with a well-developed root system. After planting, the soil around the plant should be lightly firmed and watered. Later, it is important to monitor the moisture level in the bed, as catmint does not like stagnant water.

Catmint is added to tea blends in small quantities. It is important to dry the harvested material completely before storing it.

Meadowsweet: tall, beautiful flower clusters for a large bed

Meadowsweet, or queen of the meadow, is noticeably different from low-growing aromatic crops. It produces tall shoots and lush, light-colored flower clusters, so when planning the bed, it is best placed closer to the back. The plant prefers sufficiently moist soil and can grow in sun or light partial shade. Regular moisture is more important to it than constantly dry soil. For this reason, meadowsweet should not be planted next to crops that require arid conditions.

In autumn, perennials can be planted when the heat has subsided but the ground has not yet frozen. After planting, the root zone can be mulched with a thin layer of organic material.

The aromatic above-ground parts are used for tea blends, but here it is especially important to exercise moderation and not regard herbal tea as a substitute for conventional medical treatment.

Purple coneflower: an ornamental plant with a useful bonus

Purple coneflower will provide your "tea bed" with a vivid vertical color accent. Large pinkish-purple flower heads with dark centers make the planting noticeable even when other crops have not yet bloomed.

An open, sunny location is best for coneflower. The soil should be permeable, as stagnant moisture around the roots negatively affects this perennial, especially in winter. In autumn, divided plants or ready-made seedlings can be planted. After planting, they need time to establish roots before the soil freezes.

Coneflower has been used in herbal medicine for centuries, but homemade herbal tea should not be presented as a proven means of preventing or treating infections. The plant should be added to warm tea exclusively for its taste and aroma.

How to arrange plants in a "tea bed"

Taller crops, such as meadowsweet and coneflower, can be planted closer to the back of the composition. Oregano, hyssop, and catmint are planted in front of them. Mint is best given an edge or a separate container.

This arrangement offers several advantages at once. First, the tall plants cast less shade on the low-growing ones. Second, it makes it easier to choose a suitable watering regime for each crop. Third, with this arrangement, the "tea bed" can become a true decoration of the garden or vegetable plot.

Before autumn planting, the area should be cleared of weeds, dug over or loosened, and its structure improved if necessary. Perennial herbs do not require the same amount of fertilizer, so excessive nitrogen application in autumn makes no sense. The main goal at this stage is not to force the plant to grow until December, but to help it get through the winter calmly.

What exactly to do in the bed in autumn

The safest approach is to plant already rooted perennial seedlings in autumn. This makes it possible to control the result more precisely and avoid depending on how successful the autumn sowing of seeds will be.

After planting, water the plants thoroughly once if the soil is dry, and then be guided by the weather. After a few weeks, when the temperature begins to drop steadily, the root zone can be mulched. Suitable mulch materials include dry leaves, compost, or another breathable organic material. An excessively thick, wet layer before winter is undesirable: it can impede normal air access and create conditions for plants to damp off.

It is also important to choose the right time. Plants planted too early may continue actively growing, while planting too late will not leave the roots enough time to adapt. Local weather conditions should serve as the guide: the soil should remain workable at a time when forecasters are no longer predicting prolonged warmth and high temperatures.

How to Prepare Herbs for the Next Season

For a "tea bed" to truly become a fragrant supply for the winter, it is not enough simply to grow the plants. They must be harvested and dried properly. Most above-ground plant material is harvested in dry weather after the morning dew has evaporated. With aromatic crops, it is important not to leave the harvested greenery in a thick pile for long.

Stems and leaves are spread in a thin layer in a shaded, dry, and well-ventilated place. Direct sunlight can diminish the quality of aromatic plant material, so a windowsill in the blazing midday sun is not the best option. Dried herbs are stored in clean, dry jars, paper bags, or other containers protected from moisture.

It is advisable to store each plant separately and label it with the harvest date. This makes it possible to experiment with flavors throughout the winter: for example, combine mint with oregano, add a small amount of hyssop, or use the aromatic leaves of catnip as part of a blend. Meadowsweet and other plants with pronounced properties are also best added in moderation.

What Not to Do in a "Tea Bed"

The main mistake beginners make is trying to create a universal bed where all the plants receive the same care. After all, each of them will have different needs despite sharing the same planting area. Mint may require control over its spread, meadowsweet prefers moisture, while hyssop and oregano do better without constantly wet soil.

Another mistake is harvesting plants without precise identification. For homemade tea, use only species that you have identified with certainty, and do not collect plant material near roads, garbage dumps, or places where chemical plant-protection products may have been used.

It is also important not to assume that natural automatically means safe for everyone. This applies especially to echinacea and other plants used not only as aromatic additives. In the presence of chronic illnesses, pregnancy, allergies, or regular medication use, questions concerning medicinal herbs are best discussed with a doctor.

How to Make a "Tea Bed" Work All Season

A well-planned planting can provide a harvest for homemade teas more than once during the season. To achieve this, some plants are cut before flowering, some during flowering, while ornamental crops continue to decorate the area at the same time. That is why a composition of oregano, mint, hyssop, catnip, meadowsweet, and echinacea may be more convenient than separate beds for each crop.

In autumn, the main thing for a gardener is not to try to achieve an immediate result, but to lay the foundation for the following year. Choose a sunny or appropriately moist site, plant perennials at the right time, do not overfeed them, and allow the roots to calmly prepare for winter. Next season, only the most enjoyable part of the work will remain: cut the fragrant greenery, dry it, and put together your own blends.

As a result, a small "tea bed" can simultaneously serve as a decorative flowerbed, a source of aromatic herbs, and a small home supply for the cold season.

A reminder

We previously wrote about what you need to do in the vegetable garden in September.