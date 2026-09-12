Attack on Zaporizhzhia: a person was killed under the rubble of a building

As a result of the enemy attack overnight Saturday, September 12, at least one person was killed. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Council, reports UNN.

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He also published a video showing the aftermath of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

At 12:33 a.m., the Air Force warned of an attack UAV heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the west.

Recall

Russian forces struck the private sector of Zaporizhzhia with a drone overnight Saturday, September 12. As Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Council, reported, people may be trapped under the rubble.

Later, he said that two people had been rescued from under the rubble of a destroyed house in Zaporizhzhia.

As a result of Russia’s attack on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train, a train conductor was killed