Attack on Zaporizhzhia: a person was killed under the rubble of a building
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a drone attack on a private-sector area of Zaporizhzhia, at least one person was killed. At night, the Russians struck the city with an attack drone.
As a result of the enemy attack overnight Saturday, September 12, at least one person was killed. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Council, reports UNN.
Details
He also published a video showing the aftermath of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
At 12:33 a.m., the Air Force warned of an attack UAV heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the west.
Recall
Russian forces struck the private sector of Zaporizhzhia with a drone overnight Saturday, September 12. As Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Council, reported, people may be trapped under the rubble.
Later, he said that two people had been rescued from under the rubble of a destroyed house in Zaporizhzhia.
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