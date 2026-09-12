Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: 2 people killed, 4 more injured

In Zaporizhzhia, 2 people were killed and 4 more were injured as a result of a Russian attack. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The impact destroyed a residential building, where a fire broke out over an area of 150 sq. m.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of 2 people who had been killed and an injured person from under the rubble. At 2 other locations, a private residential building and an outbuilding were damaged, where fires also broke out.

The fires have now been extinguished. The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance, and all emergency services were working at the sites of the strikes.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: a person was killed under the rubble of a building