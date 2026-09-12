$44.550.0951.760.23
ukenru
06:18 AM • 1106 views
Ukraine’s Armed Forces may have eliminated the Russian salient near Lyman and pushed back Russian forces – ISW
06:04 AM • 3516 views
Diesel at Ukrainian filling stations has reached UAH 100 per liter, and gasoline continues to rise in price
05:50 AM • 4830 views
In Odesa, the number of people injured after the Russian attack has risen; among the 17 injured is a 5-month-old childVideo
05:45 AM • 4328 views
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: 2 people killed, 4 more injuredPhotoVideo
05:18 AM • 8392 views
During a meeting with Putin, the Prime Minister of India once again called for an end to the war in Ukraine
05:12 AM • 7326 views
Saudi Arabia halted a key oil pipeline after the attacks, allowing it to bypass the blocked Strait of Hormuz
September 11, 11:27 PM • 17620 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: a person was killed under the rubble of a buildingVideo
September 11, 08:23 PM • 20096 views
The EU postponed the decision on extending sanctions against Russia - media
September 11, 06:45 PM • 18951 views
Zelenskyy called for an energy truce, but noted that Ukraine would respond if Russia "causes blackouts for us"
September 11, 05:14 PM • 16784 views
UKRNAFTA filling stations will suspend operations during the "yellow" and "red" alert levels
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.9m/s
94%
752mm
Popular news
Potap was added to the Myrotvorets Center databasePhotoSeptember 11, 08:38 PM • 9378 views
More than half of Ukrainian refugees in Poland plan to return home — surveySeptember 11, 08:59 PM • 8874 views
Ukraine’s security is the security of the EU and NATO: Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian community in TorontoVideoSeptember 11, 11:58 PM • 5468 views
The Kremlin announced plans for a new trilateral meeting with Ukraine and the United States04:17 AM • 3858 views
Attack on Odesa: Number of injured rises to 12Photo05:01 AM • 6146 views
Publications
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 40882 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 43582 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 63986 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 74778 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 78764 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to UkraineSeptember 11, 12:44 PM • 28116 views
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative commentsSeptember 11, 02:06 AM • 41796 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhotoSeptember 11, 12:05 AM • 43784 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 42175 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 39127 views
Actual
Film
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: 2 people killed, 4 more injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4318 views

Two people were killed and four more injured in Zaporizhzhia due to a Russian strike. A house was destroyed, and the fires have been extinguished.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: 2 people killed, 4 more injured

In Zaporizhzhia, 2 people were killed and 4 more were injured as a result of a Russian attack. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The impact destroyed a residential building, where a fire broke out over an area of 150 sq. m.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of 2 people who had been killed and an injured person from under the rubble. At 2 other locations, a private residential building and an outbuilding were damaged, where fires also broke out.

The fires have now been extinguished. The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance, and all emergency services were working at the sites of the strikes.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: a person was killed under the rubble of a building12.09.26, 02:27 • 17616 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia