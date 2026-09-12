The Defense Forces struck command posts and storage facilities for Russian attack drones in the occupied territories

Illustrative photo

On September 11 and during the night of September 12, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important military facilities of Russian forces in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

In particular, command posts for Russian drones were hit in Polohy, Zaporizhzhia region, and Zалізний Port, Kherson region.

The strikes also hit warehouses and storage sites for the enemy’s attack UAVs in Malyi Kерменчик, Luhansk region, as well as in Donetsk, Selidove, and Kurakhove in Donetsk region.

Weapons stockpiles were also hit

In Alchevsk, Luhansk region, the Defense Forces struck a logistics warehouse and a site where Russian troops were storing weapons and military equipment.

The extent of the damage inflicted on the enemy is currently being clarified. The General Staff emphasized that operations against key Russian military targets are ongoing.

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