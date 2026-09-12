The DIU showed foreign components that Russia uses in weapons production

Representatives of the Scientific Research Institute of Military Intelligence of Ukraine demonstrated samples of foreign components that Russia uses in the production of weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

The presentation took place on September 11 during the second day of the Kyiv Sanctions Forum. The event focused, among other things, on cooperation between Ukrainian and foreign analytical teams in the field of sanctions policy.

The components presented included products from manufacturers in the United States, China, Switzerland, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, Malaysia, India, the United Kingdom, and Belarus. Representatives of the diplomatic corps and other forum participants were able to examine the samples firsthand and receive information about their use by Russia’s military-industrial complex.

The DIU emphasized that preventing foreign components from illegally reaching Russia’s military-industrial complex is one of the key factors in reducing the aggressor state’s ability to produce precision weapons and continue its war against Ukraine. Information about foreign components used by Russia’s defense industry is also published openly on the portal of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, War&Sanctions.

It should be noted that somewhat earlier, DIU specialists presented a report on the structure and production characteristics of Russian ballistic missiles as part of the Kyiv Sanctions Forum.

Background

Jilin Chemical Fiber Group may have transferred 46 tons of carbon chemicals to Russia for the production of attack drones. The United States and Ukraine confirmed the authenticity of the documents.