Diesel at Ukrainian filling stations has reached UAH 100 per liter, and gasoline continues to rise in price

As of the morning of September 12, Ukraine’s largest gas station networks had updated their prices for petrol and diesel fuel. In some networks, premium diesel already costs UAH 100 per liter, while the average price of A-95 among the operators represented is about UAH 85.28. This is evidenced by current fuel price monitoring data, UNN writes.

Details

Among the major networks, SOCAR sells the most expensive A-95 at UAH 88.90/liter. At OKKO and WOG, a liter costs UAH 87.90, at UPG – UAH 86.90, and at KLO – UAH 83.30. At UKRNAFTA, the price is UAH 82.90, while at BRSM-Nafta it is UAH 79.72.

Regular diesel fuel costs UAH 98.90/liter at OKKO and SOCAR, UAH 97.90 at UPG and WOG, and UAH 96.60 at KLO. UKRNAFTA sells diesel for UAH 93.90, while BRSM-Nafta charges UAH 85.85 per liter.

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Premium diesel at SOCAR has already reached UAH 100/liter, while at OKKO, WOG, and UPG it is sold for UAH 99.90.

Compared with the previous day, UPG increased prices for the main types of petrol and diesel by UAH 2/liter. SOCAR raised the price of A-95 by UAH 2/liter and diesel by UAH 1/liter. UKRNAFTA also increased the cost of petrol and diesel fuel by UAH 2/liter, while prices at OKKO and WOG remained unchanged.

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