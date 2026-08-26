Tariffs
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s defense industry needs to scale up the production of drones and long-range systems. The President called for creating protection against Russian ballistic missiles.
After the negotiations failed, Ottawa will respond with "dollar-for-dollar" tariffs on American goods. The sides accuse each other of sabotaging the agreement.
Energoatom has returned the sixth of the nuclear power plant's nine units to operation ahead of schedule. This is expected to add 210 million kWh of electricity and strengthen preparations for winter.
Water supply and wastewater tariffs are set by local authorities. Plans are in place to protect water infrastructure facilities from attacks.
The shortage and rising cost of fuel have forced Russian carriers to reduce long-distance trips and change routes. Delivery from China to Moscow has become more expensive, reaching $14,000.
Banks in four countries have raised fees on Russian cash to 15–20%. The surplus of rubles is squeezing Moscow’s financial influence.
Due to Russian strikes on ports and vessels, Ukraine’s grain exports fell to 30% of the required volume at the beginning of August. Minister Vysotskyi said that without restoring the operation of the Black Sea ports, exports would not exceed 50%.
From September 1, Ukrzaliznytsia will raise the salaries of more than 150,000 employees by 10–15%, with priority given to professions in short supply. Minister Kalashnyk linked this to the indexation of freight tariffs, the next stage of which is scheduled for January 1, 2027.
The U. S. Energy Information Administration raised its forecast for Brent prices to $87 per barrel for 2026 due to restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Retail gasoline prices are projected to rise to $3.78 per gallon, contrasting with Trump's statement that the strait is open.
Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian ports and warehouses, leading to a reduction in exports and the suspension of companies' operations. Experts predict a 5–10% increase in commodity prices due to logistical problems and shortages.
Ukraine is considering transporting grain by rail through Moldova to the Romanian port of Constanța. Kyiv is asking Chișinău for a 50% discount on tariffs, while Moldova is demanding guarantees regarding volumes.
Record-low water levels on the Danube are limiting grain flows through Romania, while Russian strikes are diverting Ukrainian exports from Odesa. This is increasing costs and delays, threatening global food supplies.
Consumer inflation in Ukraine rose to 7. 7% year-on-year in July. Food prices declined, while water and transport tariffs increased.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to reach an agreement with the United States to cancel all sectoral tariffs. Negotiations continue until August 19, when new 50% tariffs could take effect.
In July 2026, the business activity expectations index stood at 50. 1 points. Optimism is supported by international aid and consumer demand.
Democratic senators are blocking the bill on sanctions against Russia due to concerns over expanding Trump's tariff powers. Republican Rand Paul also opposed it, calling tariffs destructive to the global economy.
In July, vegetables from the borscht set, including potatoes, carrots, and beets, rapidly became cheaper. At the same time, prices for some berries and greenhouse crops remain unstable due to weather conditions.
From August 1, changes to tariffs on freight railway transportation come into force in Ukraine, providing for a 30% indexation. This is the first revision of tariffs since 2022, which occurs due to rising electricity costs and inflation.
Energy expert Stanislav Ignatiev stated that the current situation with fuel is not a systemic shortage, but logistical difficulties due to Russian attacks. He considers it unlikely that the price of gasoline will rise to 100 hryvnias per liter, as this would require a simultaneous combination of several crisis factors.
The National Commission approved an increase in the electricity transmission tariff for businesses to UAH 928. 45/MWh. The changes take effect from 1 August 2026.
U. S. President Donald Trump published an AI-generated image of a giant air filter along the border with Canada. He threatened new tariffs over smoke from wildfires that blanketed American cities.
The US has imposed new import duties ranging from 10% to 12. 5% on 60 countries, including the UK, China, and the EU. The measures are linked to insufficient efforts to combat forced labor in the production of goods.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the government will consider retaliatory measures if it fails to negotiate the cancellation of new 50% US tariffs. The new tariffs, which could affect 5% of exports, will take effect on August 19.
The Ministry of Energy refuted information about fixing increases in gas and electricity tariffs from 2027. It was emphasized that the memorandum only provides for the preparation of a roadmap for energy sector reform by the end of 2026.
Ukraine has committed to the IMF to gradually increase tariffs for gas, heating, and hot water. At the same time, it plans to provide targeted support to vulnerable households.
US President Donald Trump plans to impose new tariffs on dozens of countries, despite warnings from advisers. This comes amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.
Chief Consultant of the National Institute for Strategic Studies Ivan Us believes that the average exchange rate of 45. 7 UAH/USD, set in the budget, is overestimated. According to his forecast, the rate will be around 44.6-44.7 UAH, and the crisis scenario is 48-50 UAH.
The Kyiv City State Administration has denied the introduction of a tariff of almost 90 UAH per cubic meter of water. For Kyiv residents, the cost will be 63.79 UAH per cubic meter, which could increase the bill by 200-300 UAH.
Hundreds of wildfires in Canada have caused smoke that has put Toronto, New York, and Washington among the cities with the worst air quality. Fire activity in Ontario is beginning to subside, but a significant number of hotspots remain uncontrolled.
From July 1 to July 10, the average price of AI-92 gasoline in Russia rose to 64. 5 rubles per liter. Fuel production covers only 65% of demand due to damage to refineries.