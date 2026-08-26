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08:38 AM • 12257 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22789 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15572 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18794 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21857 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27082 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22626 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18601 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13104 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41284 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 13945 views
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Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diplomaAugust 25, 06:20 PM • 70868 views
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Tariffs

The amount of payment for certain services
Tariffs – the rate or amount of payment for production and non-production services that can be provided to individuals or legal entities. A tariff reflects the cost per unit of the service provided. Tariffs are used to calculate the cost of services provided, in particular, by housing and utility companies, telecommunications providers, carriers, etc. In Ukraine, tariffs for services provided to the general public are approved by the relevant regulator. For example, tariffs for large water or heat suppliers are approved by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities.
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Ukraine shoots down over 90% of Shahed drones and is preparing a response to Russian ballistic missiles, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s defense industry needs to scale up the production of drones and long-range systems. The President called for creating protection against Russian ballistic missiles.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 07:21 AM • 5008 views
The US-Canada trade war is escalating: Ottawa introduces reciprocal tariffs

After the negotiations failed, Ottawa will respond with "dollar-for-dollar" tariffs on American goods. The sides accuse each other of sabotaging the agreement.

Economy • August 23, 01:25 PM • 12793 views
Another power unit returned to operation ahead of schedule; repair campaign at nuclear power plant continues - Energoatom

Energoatom has returned the sixth of the nuclear power plant's nine units to operation ahead of schedule. This is expected to add 210 million kWh of electricity and strengthen preparations for winter.

Economy • August 21, 10:35 AM • 2822 views
Water prices in Ukraine are set by local authorities — Shmyhal

Water supply and wastewater tariffs are set by local authorities. Plans are in place to protect water infrastructure facilities from attacks.

Society • August 21, 09:55 AM • 2898 views
Against the backdrop of a fuel shortage, logistics in russia has become 50% more expensive — intelligence

The shortage and rising cost of fuel have forced Russian carriers to reduce long-distance trips and change routes. Delivery from China to Moscow has become more expensive, reaching $14,000.

Economy • August 20, 09:29 AM • 4861 views
The ruble is becoming a toxic asset even for the Kremlin’s allies — banks in four countries have raised fees on Russian cash

Banks in four countries have raised fees on Russian cash to 15–20%. The surplus of rubles is squeezing Moscow’s financial influence.

Economy • August 19, 01:37 PM • 4883 views
Ukraine’s grain exports have collapsed due to the situation in the Black Sea: what happened to the maritime corridor

Due to Russian strikes on ports and vessels, Ukraine’s grain exports fell to 30% of the required volume at the beginning of August. Minister Vysotskyi said that without restoring the operation of the Black Sea ports, exports would not exceed 50%.

Economy • August 14, 01:08 PM • 5274 views
Ukrzaliznytsia to raise salaries from September 1: who will be paid more

From September 1, Ukrzaliznytsia will raise the salaries of more than 150,000 employees by 10–15%, with priority given to professions in short supply. Minister Kalashnyk linked this to the indexation of freight tariffs, the next stage of which is scheduled for January 1, 2027.

Society • August 14, 11:19 AM • 4168 views
U.S. officials warn of rising oil and gasoline prices due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz

The U. S. Energy Information Administration raised its forecast for Brent prices to $87 per barrel for 2026 due to restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Retail gasoline prices are projected to rise to $3.78 per gallon, contrasting with Trump's statement that the strait is open.

Economy • August 11, 05:02 PM • 4685 views
Exclusive
Strikes on ports and logistics networks — what consequences can Ukraine expectPhoto

Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian ports and warehouses, leading to a reduction in exports and the suspension of companies' operations. Experts predict a 5–10% increase in commodity prices due to logistical problems and shortages.

Society • August 11, 01:33 PM • 31996 views
Ukraine is considering transporting grain by rail through Moldova

Ukraine is considering transporting grain by rail through Moldova to the Romanian port of Constanța. Kyiv is asking Chișinău for a 50% discount on tariffs, while Moldova is demanding guarantees regarding volumes.

Economy • August 11, 10:13 AM • 4985 views
Ukraine’s grain exports face new restrictions due to record-low water levels on the Danube — media

Record-low water levels on the Danube are limiting grain flows through Romania, while Russian strikes are diverting Ukrainian exports from Odesa. This is increasing costs and delays, threatening global food supplies.

Economy • August 10, 12:43 PM • 3787 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.7% - eggs and vegetables became the cheapest, while utility prices increased

Consumer inflation in Ukraine rose to 7. 7% year-on-year in July. Food prices declined, while water and transport tariffs increased.

Society • August 10, 12:00 PM • 28960 views
Carney seeks the cancellation of Trump’s tariffs ahead of new 50% tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to reach an agreement with the United States to cancel all sectoral tariffs. Negotiations continue until August 19, when new 50% tariffs could take effect.

Economy • August 6, 12:15 AM • 4818 views
Ukrainian business maintains optimism for the fifth consecutive month - what supports business activity

In July 2026, the business activity expectations index stood at 50. 1 points. Optimism is supported by international aid and consumer demand.

Society • August 3, 12:49 PM • 3113 views
Democrats stall the law on "hellish" sanctions against Russia due to "tariff powers" for Trump - media

Democratic senators are blocking the bill on sanctions against Russia due to concerns over expanding Trump's tariff powers. Republican Rand Paul also opposed it, calling tariffs destructive to the global economy.

Economy • August 2, 10:05 PM • 10440 views
Prices for vegetables and fruits in July: what has become cheaper and what has become more expensive on shelves and counters over the monthPhoto

In July, vegetables from the borscht set, including potatoes, carrots, and beets, rapidly became cheaper. At the same time, prices for some berries and greenhouse crops remain unstable due to weather conditions.

Society • July 31, 04:06 PM • 6059 views
In Ukraine, from August 1, tariffs on freight railway transportation will increase by 30%

From August 1, changes to tariffs on freight railway transportation come into force in Ukraine, providing for a 30% indexation. This is the first revision of tariffs since 2022, which occurs due to rising electricity costs and inflation.

Economy • July 30, 01:06 PM • 8347 views
Exclusive
Gasoline at 100 hryvnias - energy expert explains whether Ukraine is really threatened by a fuel crisis

Energy expert Stanislav Ignatiev stated that the current situation with fuel is not a systemic shortage, but logistical difficulties due to Russian attacks. He considers it unlikely that the price of gasoline will rise to 100 hryvnias per liter, as this would require a simultaneous combination of several crisis factors.

War in Ukraine • July 28, 02:42 PM • 325521 views
NKREKP has set new electricity transmission tariffs

The National Commission approved an increase in the electricity transmission tariff for businesses to UAH 928. 45/MWh. The changes take effect from 1 August 2026.

Economy • July 28, 12:23 PM • 3234 views
Trump mocked Canada and published an AI-generated photo of a "wall" against smoke on the borderPhoto

U. S. President Donald Trump published an AI-generated image of a giant air filter along the border with Canada. He threatened new tariffs over smoke from wildfires that blanketed American cities.

Politics • July 26, 03:38 AM • 5997 views
The US has imposed new tariffs on 60 trading partners over forced labor

The US has imposed new import duties ranging from 10% to 12. 5% on 60 countries, including the UK, China, and the EU. The measures are linked to insufficient efforts to combat forced labor in the production of goods.

Economy • July 24, 03:50 AM • 5594 views
Carney threatens retaliation for new 50% US tariffs on Canadian goods

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the government will consider retaliatory measures if it fails to negotiate the cancellation of new 50% US tariffs. The new tariffs, which could affect 5% of exports, will take effect on August 19.

Economy • July 24, 12:14 AM • 5343 views
The IMF Memorandum does not contain a separate obligation to raise tariffs during martial law - Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy refuted information about fixing increases in gas and electricity tariffs from 2027. It was emphasized that the memorandum only provides for the preparation of a roadmap for energy sector reform by the end of 2026.

Economy • July 22, 05:02 PM • 3843 views
Ukraine promised the IMF to lift the moratorium on raising tariffs for gas, heat, and water

Ukraine has committed to the IMF to gradually increase tariffs for gas, heating, and hot water. At the same time, it plans to provide targeted support to vulnerable households.

Economy • July 22, 12:44 PM • 14932 views
Trump is ready to impose new tariffs on dozens of countries this week - FT

US President Donald Trump plans to impose new tariffs on dozens of countries, despite warnings from advisers. This comes amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Economy • July 22, 12:18 AM • 14449 views
Exclusive
Dollar at 50 - a pessimistic scenario or the nearest prospect

Chief Consultant of the National Institute for Strategic Studies Ivan Us believes that the average exchange rate of 45. 7 UAH/USD, set in the budget, is overestimated. According to his forecast, the rate will be around 44.6-44.7 UAH, and the crisis scenario is 48-50 UAH.

Economy • July 21, 09:18 AM • 28974 views
Kyiv residents will not see water tariff increase to 90 UAH, but the bill will rise - KCSA

The Kyiv City State Administration has denied the introduction of a tariff of almost 90 UAH per cubic meter of water. For Kyiv residents, the cost will be 63.79 UAH per cubic meter, which could increase the bill by 200-300 UAH.

Society • July 21, 08:21 AM • 9114 views
Wildfires in Canada have covered the US in smoke, with Toronto, New York, and Washington among the cities with the worst air qualityPhoto

Hundreds of wildfires in Canada have caused smoke that has put Toronto, New York, and Washington among the cities with the worst air quality. Fire activity in Ontario is beginning to subside, but a significant number of hotspots remain uncontrolled.

News of the World • July 18, 10:37 PM • 4508 views
Gasoline prices in Russia have risen by 20% over the year, fuel deficit reaches 35% - intelligence

From July 1 to July 10, the average price of AI-92 gasoline in Russia rose to 64. 5 rubles per liter. Fuel production covers only 65% of demand due to damage to refineries.

Economy • July 18, 10:48 AM • 7781 views