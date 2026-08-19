The ruble is becoming a toxic asset even for the Kremlin’s allies — banks in four countries have raised fees on Russian cash

$44.780.0851.830.02
ukenru
08:59 PM • 8248 views
"It was worth it": one of the co-organizers of the protests in support of Fedorov announced their end
07:07 PM • 14416 views
The government suspended the chair of the supervisory board of Sense Bank and initiated the suspension of the chair of the management board — Koretskyi
04:44 PM • 22834 views
Mudra was notified of suspicion but was not detained — lawyer
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 39124 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
August 19, 02:50 PM • 31150 views
As a result of the enemy attack on Zhytomyr, two police officers were killed and at least 20 people were injuredPhoto
August 19, 01:40 PM • 28514 views
The Volkswagen driver was notified of suspicion over the crash at a bus stop in KyivPhotoVideo
August 19, 11:27 AM • 31073 views
Heat of up to +37° will return later this week, forecasters say
August 19, 10:46 AM • 30200 views
The FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km will be ready to carry out strikes at the end of September – Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh
August 19, 10:34 AM • 20950 views
The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine
August 19, 10:29 AM • 20204 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: another 103 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned from Russian captivityPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2m/s
67%
747mm
Popular news
There were not enough votes in the Verkhovna Rada to strip two MPs of their mandatesAugust 19, 11:43 AM • 19422 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 34349 views
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 26056 views
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amounts04:55 PM • 18487 views
As a result of the Russian attack on Zhytomyr, the number of injured has risen to 40; the Interior Ministry named the deceased police officersPhoto06:50 PM • 10448 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amounts04:55 PM • 18497 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 39136 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 34360 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 48723 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 47196 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeff Bezos
Kim Jong Un
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr
South Korea
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 26058 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 55446 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 91939 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 96258 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 102860 views
Actual
Gold
Bild
Film
ATACMS
Technology

The ruble is becoming a toxic asset even for the Kremlin’s allies — banks in four countries have raised fees on Russian cash

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3060 views

Banks in four countries have raised fees on Russian cash to 15–20%. The surplus of rubles is squeezing Moscow’s financial influence.

The ruble is becoming a toxic asset even for the Kremlin’s allies — banks in four countries have raised fees on Russian cash

Banks in Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia simultaneously raised the cost of accepting Russian cash over the summer. As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, fees for depositing and exchanging rubles at some institutions reached 15–20%, which effectively devalues the transaction for the client and makes the ruble an illiquid asset even in countries that moscow has traditionally regarded as its financial rear, UNN reports.

Details

The intelligence service notes that control over cash circulation is tightening inside the russian federation, and holders of ruble cash are trying to move it abroad in order to deposit it into accounts and convert it into something more stable. The flow of cash is growing, while there is no demand for it in neighboring countries: local businesses and residents are in no hurry to settle payments in rubles, and banks are left with deadweight currency that is expensive to store, transport, and return to the russian federation. Prohibitive tariffs are a way to cover costs and simultaneously discourage people from bringing rubles to the teller window.

For the kremlin, the consequences of this process are unpleasant under any scenario. The ruble’s liquidity in foreign markets is declining: with such fees, it is more profitable not to deal with ruble cash at all. EAEU banks are increasingly less interested in accumulating a currency that is subsequently difficult to place, and this accelerates the transition of settlements to national currencies and the yuan. For Russian businesses and citizens who have continued to rely on direct banking operations, the path is becoming more complicated: they have to turn to intermediaries and non-bank exchange, pay for multistage conversion, and put up with opacity and the risk of losing money at every stage 

- the statement said.

Intelligence officials said that Russia is accelerating the creation of an LNG “shadow fleet”13.08.26, 15:52 • 5154 views

The intelligence service added that the situation is unlikely to improve on its own. As long as the inflow of ruble cash does not subside, the tariffs will spread to new banks and new types of transactions, and it is telling that even subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks have already joined in. This means that the excess cash is not a private anomaly but a systemic problem that financial institutions do not know how to handle. The kremlin will most likely respond by attempting to push settlements into the cashless and digital sphere, but without restoring real demand for the ruble abroad, this is merely cosmetic. The space that moscow spent years building for the ruble within the EAEU is contracting, and with it the financial leverage that the kremlin has grown accustomed to using to keep its neighbors in line is weakening.

Russia transports oil and stolen grain on 26 ships — intelligence has released the data14.08.26, 16:44 • 8362 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Tariffs
Sanctions
Bank card
Belarus
Kyrgyzstan
Armenia
Kazakhstan