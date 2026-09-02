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Food prices in Ukraine may rise due to logistics problems, but there is no shortage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3616 views

A food shortage is not forecast in Ukraine, but Russian attacks are causing short-term disruptions in supply. Logistics is making products more expensive.

Food prices in Ukraine may rise due to logistics problems, but there is no shortage

Russian attacks on food logistics affect the cost and prices of food products. However, there is and will be no shortage of goods. Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi stated this during a telethon broadcast, reports UNN.

From the perspective of national figures—the amount of produce grown or produced daily—there is enough. There is no long-term threat of a physical shortage of any commodity item 

– the minister stated.

However, according to him, daily Russian attacks on the logistics of the food supply chain may indeed cause certain disruptions in supplies, but the good news is that they will be short-term. 

This simply means that it may sometimes take several additional days to deliver a particular product, but it will definitely be supplied, or it may simply be available at another point of sale if it is not available at the location consumers usually use, and it will again be accessible—both in terms of price and physically 

– Vysotskyi stated.

Nevertheless, this may directly affect food prices, because due to changes in logistics, products sometimes have to be delivered directly from the producer to the consumer, which in turn increases fuel costs and drivers’ wages accordingly, according to the minister. Vysotskyi said that additional logistics may increase the cost of production by approximately 2.5%.

Therefore, this trend will remain relevant throughout the current month, and then in most cases there will be a certain adjustment to the new logistics realities 

– the official stated.

We remind you that

Russia is deliberately striking warehouses and food logistics, as a result of which a significant portion of modern storage capacity has already been destroyed— in some places, up to 90%. 

At the same time, Ukraine has sufficient food supplies, and logistics are adapting to Russian attacks. 

Alla Kiosak

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