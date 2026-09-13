Rain and fog will linger — forecasters say when the weather will clear up in Ukraine

The new week in Ukraine will begin with rain; precipitation will stop on September 16, and temperatures will drop to 16-23°, UNN reports, citing Ukrenergo.

Over the next two days, rain, with thunderstorms in places, is expected in most southern, central and eastern regions; elsewhere, and across Ukraine on September 16, there will generally be no precipitation - forecasters reported.

Temperatures will be 7-15° at night and 16-23° during the day; tomorrow, up to 27° in the southeast of the country.

What kind of weather to expect on September 14

Tomorrow, the weather in Ukraine will be cloudy with clear spells.

Rain, with thunderstorms in places, is expected in the south, most central regions, and during the day in the east and in some areas of Sumy region; elsewhere, there will be no precipitation. Fog is possible in places in Zakarpattia and the Carpathian region at night and in the morning. Winds will be predominantly northerly, 5-10 m/s - forecasters reported.

Temperatures will be 7-12° at night, reaching 16° in the southern part and Dnipropetrovsk region; during the day, 16-21°, and 22-27° in the southeast of the country.

August was one of the hottest months on record