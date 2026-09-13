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In the Czech Republic, Poles beat up a Polish volunteer, mistaking him for a Ukrainian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

In central Ostrava, a group of Poles beat up a cyclist from Silesia, mistaking his cap for a Ukrainian flag. The victim contacted the police.

In the Czech Republic, Poles beat up a Polish volunteer, mistaking him for a Ukrainian

In the center of Czech Ostrava, a group of Poles attacked a volunteer from Silesia because his clothing was blue and yellow. The man was struck on the head, knocked to the ground, and kicked. This was reported by Dziennik Zachodni, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the incident occurred on the evening of September 11 in the center of Ostrava. Kuba Geysig from Chorzów was cycling on a charity ride along the border of Upper Silesia to draw attention to a fundraiser for the cancer treatment of his pregnant partner. However, when the man was returning from a store, he rode past a group of Poles.

According to the victim, he was suddenly struck on the head, knocked to the ground, and brutally kicked. During the beating, the attackers insulted the cyclist, shouting that he was a "Ukrainian and a Banderite." The attackers' rage was provoked by... a cap in the colors of Upper Silesia bearing the inscription "Upper Silesia" 

– the publication writes.

The men's aggression was caused by the cyclist's yellow-and-blue cap in the colors of Upper Silesia, bearing the inscription  "GŌRNY ŚLŌNSK," which the attackers confused with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.  As a result of the attack, the cyclist was forced to suspend his ride for several hours to report the incident to the Czech police. 

After visiting the Ostrava police station and completing the relevant procedures, the ride resumed, and the fundraiser and the trip continued without interruption 

– the post says.

To remind you

In central Warsaw, a Pole beat a 20-year-old Ukrainian for no reason. The victim lost consciousness and fell to the ground. The entire incident was recorded by a surveillance camera 

Alla Kiosak

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