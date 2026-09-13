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Sikorski called on NATO to increase exercises near Kaliningrad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Poland’s foreign minister said that NATO should conduct more exercises near Russia’s Kaliningrad region. According to him, this could force the Kremlin to redeploy forces from Ukraine.

Sikorski called on NATO to increase exercises near Kaliningrad

NATO should intensify military exercises near Russia's Kaliningrad region. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said this during the annual YES meeting in Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Warsaw is monitoring the situation in the Kaliningrad region very closely — according to Sikorski, there are currently "practically no troops" there.

So Putin knows, or assumes, that NATO is a peaceful alliance and that we will not take advantage of its local weakness. And perhaps this is a mistake

- Sikorski said.

He proposed holding military exercises "on our side."

"So that he would not be sure what exactly we will do. And so that, because of this, he would have to redeploy some of his forces from Ukraine," the Polish foreign minister said.

Reminder

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made a mistake that Nazi Germany had already made once.

Putin is making the same mistake as the Third Reich — Sikorski on the strikes against Ukraine09.09.26, 10:18 • 8561 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Kaliningrad Oblast
NATO
Warsaw
Ukraine
Kyiv