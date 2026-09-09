Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that the dictator of the russian federation, vladimir putin, has made a mistake that Nazi Germany once made. He said this on Polsat News, reports UNN.

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As Sikorski noted, the first V2s, that is, ballistic missiles, were launched at London only in November 1944, causing the deaths of 10,000 people, while the war was nevertheless lost by the National Socialist regime.

I believe that putin is making the same mistake that the Third Reich made when bombing London - Sikorski said.

Sikorski clarified that the mistake is that "first of all, when strikes are carried out on a city and 2–12 people are killed per day, this in no way affects the ability of the Ukrainian army to defend Donbas".

As he noted, "the russians, however, may have a deeper plan" and may try to undermine the legitimacy of the authorities in power in Kyiv.

The russians may believe that this will intimidate the population and limit its influence on political power. The Germans counted on this when bombing either Coventry or London. The Allies also counted on this to some extent when bombing Hamburg, Berlin, or Dresden. And in both cases, it proved counterproductive. When people are attacked, they rally around the authorities - the minister is convinced.

Russia plans to intensify strikes on Ukraine in winter; no serious negotiations are expected before 2027 – Bloomberg