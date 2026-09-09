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The world’s largest cruise ship has been launched in Finland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Hero of the Seas is more than 60% complete and is set to embark on its maiden cruise from Miami in August 2027. The vessel will feature a larger water park.

The world’s largest cruise ship has been launched in Finland

At the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, Hero of the Seas—the largest cruise ship currently under construction in the world—was launched. The vessel for Royal Caribbean is already more than 60% complete, Yle reports, writes UNN.

Details

The ship’s steel structures have already been completed, and specialists have moved on to outfitting and interior finishing. Hero of the Seas is scheduled to be handed over to the customer next summer, with its first cruises from Miami set to begin in August 2027.

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Hero of the Seas will be the 4th Icon-class vessel and will feature a number of changes compared with its predecessors. The ship will have a larger water park and more pools, while one of its distinctive features will be a suite designed in the style of a treehouse.

The Turku shipyard is currently operating with a record order book. Around 7,000 people work at the facility every day, and cooperation with Royal Caribbean is planned to continue at least until 2036.

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Stepan Haftko

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