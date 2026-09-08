Near Kyiv, a two-year-old girl was injured in a Russian attack — what is known about her condition

The enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region; a two-year-old girl was injured. As reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, she was hospitalized with a shrapnel eye injury, UNN reports.

Russians injured a two-year-old child in Boryspil. During the enemy attack, the little girl sustained a shrapnel eye injury. The child is conscious. She has been hospitalized. Doctors are providing her with all the necessary assistance - Tkachenko reported.

According to him, Russian terrorists continue to strike civilians and endanger our children.

The most important thing now is for the little girl to recover as quickly as possible. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. During an air raid alert, be sure to stay in shelters - Tkachenko concluded.

A drone attack on the Kyiv region caused fires at industrial facilities and a logistics complex