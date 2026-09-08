A jet-powered drone likely flew over Chisinau Airport — two aircraft are circling in the sky over Moldova

Ukrainian monitoring channels reported an alleged jet-powered UAV over Moldova’s main airport in Chișinău, heading toward Romania. According to NewsMaker, two aircraft are circling in the sky over Moldova, while three more aircraft have lined up on the runway, reports UNN.

Details

The ziaruldeiasi publication reports that residents of Iași received a RO-ALERT message titled "Emergency Alert." The authorities warned of the possible fall of objects from the airspace.

The message urged residents to remain calm and take shelter in basements or civil defense shelters.

"There is a possibility that objects may fall from the airspace. Remain calm! Take shelter in basements or civil defense shelters," the message distributed through the RO-ALERT system said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Telegram channels reported that a drone had allegedly flown over Chișinău. In response to an inquiry from NM, the Ministry of Defense promised to provide details shortly.