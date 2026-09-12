Koretskyi: Russian attacks could deprive Ukraine’s budget of UAH 70 billion in tax revenues

Due to Russian attacks on businesses, around UAH 70 billion in tax revenues may fail to reach the budget. At the same time, this figure may increase, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers is taking a number of support measures.

We conducted a full audit of the premises of the State Property Fund, state-owned enterprises and ministries—we are offering businesses the use of these warehouse and production facilities - Koretskyi said in a response to The Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes during the YES–2026 meeting.

He added that the government is preparing to decentralize logistics following the example of the energy sector: there is already a plan with retailers and logistics companies for its implementation.

Ukraine is also negotiating with neighboring countries on a flexible, fast border-crossing system.

The government plans to provide for a separate budget item, preliminarily worth $1 billion, to insure against war risks—we expect international partners to multiply this amount. The goal is to create a reserve covering 40–50% of losses from attacks. The key is to ensure a maximally streamlined procedure and a rapid response - Koretskyi said.

Previously

Serhii Koretskyi stated that the winter would be difficult, but Ukraine had prepared resilience plans and three response scenarios.