In Tatarstan, a plane with a cadet at the controls crashed directly into a vegetable garden, killing 2 people

In Tatarstan, a Cessna 172 light aircraft collided with a television tower and crashed into the garden of a private house. A trainee pilot was at the controls; for him, this was his first flight, reports the Russian Telegram channel Baza, writes UNN.

Details

The plane crash occurred in the village of Shemordan. According to preliminary data, during the flight from Mount Vysokaya, trainee Volodymyr Zh. misjudged the distance as he approached the television tower.

The aircraft struck the television tower with its wing, after which it lost control and crashed into the garden of a private household.

An experienced instructor was on board

Along with the trainee, a pilot instructor with 10 years of flight experience was aboard the Cessna 172. Both men suffered fatal injuries and died before Emergency Situations Ministry personnel and an ambulance arrived.

The official cause of the plane crash has not yet been established. Emergency services are investigating all the circumstances of the aircraft's fall.

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