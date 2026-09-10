$44.650.1851.990.35
ukenru
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 16771 views
$5,000 for each person: Trump resorts to populism for political survival — expert
03:21 PM • 18766 views
Tusk stated that the special services of Ukraine and Poland had prevented a threat at one of the border crossings
September 10, 01:12 PM • 17995 views
The FP-7 ballistic missile from Fire Point will be ready for combat use within several weeks, the company's CEO saysPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 12:51 PM • 17583 views
Ukraine faces a rainy weekend: temperatures in the west and north will fall to 18°
Exclusive
September 10, 12:21 PM • 15342 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces restrictions on the Kharkiv–Izium connection: how to travel between the citiesPhoto
September 10, 12:17 PM • 12903 views
Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 8.1% in August. The NBU named the reasons
September 10, 12:05 PM • 11814 views
Yellow level of drone threat — can children remain in classrooms and what should teachers do
September 10, 11:21 AM • 13102 views
Fire Point erases the concept of Russia’s “deep rear area”: an FP-1 struck a target in the Urals — the company’s CEO Iryna Terekh
Exclusive
September 10, 10:20 AM • 17609 views
More than 30,000 Hasidic Jews have already arrived in Ukraine for the celebration of the Jewish New Year — the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
September 10, 10:12 AM • 34018 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
4.2m/s
70%
750mm
Popular news
Teachers at schools can now arrange a deferment in "Reserve+"September 10, 11:00 AM • 14893 views
The SBU detained a 19-year-old FSB hitman who was preparing to murder an activist in the Kyiv regionPhotoVideoSeptember 10, 11:43 AM • 4690 views
Houthis seize Mokha, global energy flows under threat - ReutersSeptember 10, 02:25 PM • 3822 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEO02:49 PM • 17526 views
Deadly attack on a shopping mall in Pavlohrad: the death toll has risen to five, while the number of injured has increased to 6705:36 PM • 7940 views
Publications
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEO02:49 PM • 17565 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 34028 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 36261 views
Why do we start eating more when stressed, and how can we stop emotional overeating?
Exclusive
September 10, 06:57 AM • 44030 views
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhotoSeptember 9, 06:32 PM • 57101 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Terekh
Donald Trump
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Pavlohrad
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to BritainSeptember 10, 01:05 AM • 39107 views
Ricky Martin surprised everyone with a radical image change at the Venice Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 10, 12:05 AM • 38246 views
Musk’s ex-wife revealed the scandalous nickname he allegedly gave the mothers of his 14 childrenSeptember 9, 11:06 PM • 39130 views
Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?September 9, 10:05 PM • 37620 views
Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"September 9, 08:58 PM • 37149 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Technology
FIFA (video game series)

A Ukrainian model survived a plane crash in Venezuela; she was flying with prominent businessmen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Sofia Komar survived after the plane crashed in Bolívar state, but sustained injuries. Venezuelan authorities are investigating the causes of the accident.

A Ukrainian model survived a plane crash in Venezuela; she was flying with prominent businessmen

Ukrainian model Sofia Komar was among the passengers of a small plane that crashed in Venezuela’s Bolívar state after departing from Canaima National Park. She survived and sustained injuries, El Pitazo reports, writes UNN.

Details

The crash occurred on September 6 in Ciudad Bolívar. The aircraft, bearing registration number YV2199, was flying from Canaima and, according to the publication’s source, was supposed to refuel before continuing on to Caracas.

In addition to Komar, the passengers included Venezuelan businessmen Domingo Arnaldo Amaro Chacón and Guillermo Alfredo Amaro Chacón, as well as Raúl Fragosa and Michael Bradley. The aircraft was operated by pilot Ernesto Maceda and co-pilot José González.

What is known about the Ukrainian woman

El Pitazo describes Sofia Komar as a Ukrainian model whose work has been published in Elle magazine. According to the publication, before the crash she and the other passengers spent more than five days in Canaima National Park, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Komar posted photographs from the trip on social media. El Pitazo sources claim that the group stayed at one of the region’s most expensive tourist camps, Waka Wená.

Rescue services reported that the surviving passengers sustained injuries. At the same time, information about Sofia Komar’s condition and the medical facility to which she may have been taken was not disclosed.

Photographs taken after the crash show that the lower part of the aircraft was partially burned. Venezuelan authorities launched an investigation into the causes of the air disaster.

Four people on board were killed in a plane crash in Alaska27.08.26, 10:45 • 5197 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
UNESCO
Venezuela