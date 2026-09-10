A Ukrainian model survived a plane crash in Venezuela; she was flying with prominent businessmen

Ukrainian model Sofia Komar was among the passengers of a small plane that crashed in Venezuela’s Bolívar state after departing from Canaima National Park. She survived and sustained injuries, El Pitazo reports, writes UNN.

Details

The crash occurred on September 6 in Ciudad Bolívar. The aircraft, bearing registration number YV2199, was flying from Canaima and, according to the publication’s source, was supposed to refuel before continuing on to Caracas.

In addition to Komar, the passengers included Venezuelan businessmen Domingo Arnaldo Amaro Chacón and Guillermo Alfredo Amaro Chacón, as well as Raúl Fragosa and Michael Bradley. The aircraft was operated by pilot Ernesto Maceda and co-pilot José González.

What is known about the Ukrainian woman

El Pitazo describes Sofia Komar as a Ukrainian model whose work has been published in Elle magazine. According to the publication, before the crash she and the other passengers spent more than five days in Canaima National Park, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Komar posted photographs from the trip on social media. El Pitazo sources claim that the group stayed at one of the region’s most expensive tourist camps, Waka Wená.

Rescue services reported that the surviving passengers sustained injuries. At the same time, information about Sofia Komar’s condition and the medical facility to which she may have been taken was not disclosed.

Photographs taken after the crash show that the lower part of the aircraft was partially burned. Venezuelan authorities launched an investigation into the causes of the air disaster.

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