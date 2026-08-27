Four people on board were killed in a plane crash in Alaska

A small Piper PA-24 aircraft crashed off the coast of Alaska. Four adults were on board, and all of them died. The causes of the crash are currently being determined. Associated Press reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the aircraft was heading to the airport in the city of Seldovia after departing from Anchorage. The airport is located approximately 219 kilometers southwest of Anchorage.

After the crash, the aircraft ended up in the water at a depth of about 4.6 meters in a marshy area of Seldovia near the shore. According to Clint Johnson, head of the regional office of the National Transportation Safety Board, patrol officers had to wait for the tide to go out in order to reach the aircraft.

Patrol officers managed to recover the bodies of four adults from the aircraft. According to the Department of Public Safety, they are being sent to the medical examiner's office, and their names will not be released until the next of kin have been notified - the publication writes.

It is currently unknown what exactly caused the crash. The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

Alaska U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan said he would receive a briefing from the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the circumstances of the crash.

These tragedies are heartbreaking and unacceptable, which is why aviation safety and infrastructure in Alaska continue to be my top priority - he said.

We would remind you

A small aircraft crashed during a second landing attempt at the remote Cape Newenham military airfield in Alaska, killing all eight people on board.