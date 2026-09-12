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Russian jet-powered UAVs are making Ukraine’s mobile air defense teams ineffective - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

In August, Russia carried out around 2,800 attacks with jet-powered drones, compared with 350 in June. Air defense response time has been reduced from 60 to six seconds.

Russian jet-powered UAVs are making Ukraine’s mobile air defense teams ineffective - The Times

Russian forces have increased the number of attacks on Ukraine using jet-powered drones. They are faster than similar UAVs with piston engines, making it more difficult for Ukrainian air defense units to intercept and destroy them. The Times reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, citing data from the Ukrainian Air Force and British intelligence sources, Russia carried out about 2,800 attacks using jet-powered drones in August this year. In June this year, there were approximately 350 attacks.

In just the last days of August, about 800 drones were launched over four days, mostly toward the capital. The enemy is launching these drones into battle practically straight off the production line

- said Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force.

Russia's use of jet-powered drones effectively reduces the effectiveness of Ukrainian mobile air defense groups.

While mobile fire teams have about 60 seconds to respond to older Shahed UAVs, a jet-powered drone reduces this time to approximately six seconds

- the publication's article states.

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Yevhen Ustimenko

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