Peskov invited Zelenskyy to Moscow instead of meeting with Putin at the G20 in Miami

The Kremlin has responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's willingness to meet with vladimir putin at the G20 summit in Miami in December, suggesting that he come to moscow. Kremlin spokesperson dmitry peskov said this, TASS reports, writes UNN.

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If he really wants to meet with putin, putin said earlier that he (Zelenskyy — ed.) could fly to moscow — peskov said.

Earlier, in an interview with DW, Zelenskyy confirmed that he was ready to come to the G20 summit in Miami if putin was present there and hold talks with him.

Yes, of course. We have to come. We have to meet, talk, and make decisions. It does not matter what I tell him or what he wants to tell me. That is not important. The result is important — Zelenskyy said.

The G20 leaders' summit is scheduled for December 14–15 in Miami. putin's participation in the meeting has not yet been confirmed.

Putin's office responded to Zelenskyy's proposal to meet at the G20 summit in Miami