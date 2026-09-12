Russia attacked "Zaporizhstal" for the third time this month: 4 workers injured

On the night of September 12, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhstal with ballistic missiles for the third time in the past month. The enterprise was still not operating at the time of the strike following the previous attacks on August 11 and 27, the press service of Zaporizhstal reported, UNN writes.

Details

The new strike damaged equipment in the blast-furnace and open-hearth shops, the enterprise's power system and networks, as well as its logistics infrastructure. The company is already describing the damage as critical.

There were no fatalities, but 4 employees were injured. 3 of them were hospitalized, while another, after being examined by medical staff, stayed to help eliminate the consequences of the attack.

The enterprise has already been attacked three times

Zaporizhstal emphasized that the plant had been attacked 3 times over the past month, with 2 of the strikes occurring after production was halted.

This is no longer a coincidence or isolated strikes. This is the systematic destruction of civilian industry, infrastructure, and the people who form the foundation of Ukraine's economic resilience – the company stated.

The consequences of the attack are currently being addressed on the enterprise's premises, and the damaged facilities are being examined. The final extent of the damage inflicted on the plant is being determined.

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