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russia launched a missile strike on the "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" enterprise: two employees were killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

A Russian missile hit the enterprise: two employees of contracting organizations were killed, and two more employees were injured. The plant's facilities were damaged.

russia launched a missile strike on the "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" enterprise: two employees were killed

As a result of a Russian missile strike on the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih enterprise, two employees of contracting organizations were killed and two more employees of the enterprise were injured. The enterprise’s press service reported this on September 12, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the enemy attack, two employees of the enterprise were injured. Unfortunately, one employee of a contracting organization was killed. Rescue and search operations are ongoing

– the statement says.

Later, the enterprise clarified that as of 11:11, the body of another person killed had been found. Thus, a total of two employees of contracting organizations were killed in the attack.

The plant has already activated its emergency response plan. The fire service, labor protection department specialists, rescuers, and medical workers are operating at the site. The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance at medical facilities in Kryvyi Rih.

The attack also damaged the enterprise’s production and auxiliary facilities. Specialists are currently assessing the extent of the damage, as well as the possibilities and timeframe for restoring the operation of the damaged facilities.

The company separately emphasized that ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is a civilian facility of the mining and metallurgical industry and condemned the Russian attack.

Context

The enterprise has previously been hit by Russian missile strikes. In December 2022, a rolling mill shop was destroyed as a result of shelling, and an employee of the enterprise was killed.

In August 2026, as a result of another attack, two employees of the enterprise and one employee of a contracting organization were killed, while 18 more people were injured. At that time, the main production facilities of the energy and blast-furnace divisions were damaged, and the plant’s production processes were partially halted.

Two killed and four injured: new consequences of Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih revealed12.09.26, 12:44 • 814 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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