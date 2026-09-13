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A Ukrainian drone operator has died in Belgium

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4360 views

The Ukrainian soldier Roman died in Belgium, where he had been taken for treatment of burns. The body of the deceased was repatriated to Ukraine.

A Ukrainian drone operator has died in Belgium

A Ukrainian soldier and drone operator named Roman has died in Belgium, where he had been transported for treatment of burns. The deceased's body was repatriated to Ukraine. Belgium's Defence Minister Theo Francken reported this on the social network X, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the deceased's body was repatriated to Ukraine.

A drone pilot. He suffered burns and was transported to our country. We were unable to save him. We had managed to do so dozens of times before, but not this time. Farewell, Roman. Glory to the heroes

- Francken wrote.

We remind you

Ukraine and Belgium identified key areas of defence cooperation through the end of 2026 and agreed to work on developing cooperation in the field of drones, joint industrial projects and aviation.

Belgium blocks the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - media31.08.26, 17:53 • 3451 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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