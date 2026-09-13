The enemy attacked Mykolaiv’s energy infrastructure: the city is experiencing problems with electricity supply

On the evening of Saturday, September 12, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv’s energy infrastructure. This was reported by the acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the attack partially cut off power to several districts of the regional center.

As soon as the security situation allows work to begin, energy workers will start restoring the electricity supply - Reshetilov noted.

Recall

On September 8, a massive blackout hit the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Following overnight Russian strikes on a shopping center in Mykolaiv, there are casualties, including a 17-year-old girl