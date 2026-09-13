The enemy attacked Mykolaiv’s energy infrastructure: the city is experiencing problems with electricity supply
Kyiv • UNN
Several districts of Mykolaiv have been partially cut off from power as a result of the attack. As soon as the security situation allows work to begin, energy workers will start restoring electricity supply.
On the evening of Saturday, September 12, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv’s energy infrastructure. This was reported by the acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, the attack partially cut off power to several districts of the regional center.
As soon as the security situation allows work to begin, energy workers will start restoring the electricity supply
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