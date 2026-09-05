Following overnight Russian strikes on a shopping center in Mykolaiv, there are casualties, including a 17-year-old girl

$44.730.1251.940.29
ukenru
04:26 AM • 2128 views
Russians struck Kamianske – 4 people were killed and 5 others injured
02:57 AM • 9320 views
The FSB claimed that an assassination attempt on Metropolitan Tikhon was being prepared, allegedly on orders from the Ukrainian special services
01:54 AM • 11147 views
Budanov said that he regularly communicated with Prigozhin almost until the Wagner mutiny
01:16 AM • 10507 views
Bessent forecast a collapse in oil prices to $40 after the end of the war with Iran
12:56 AM • 10311 views
In 2027, Ukraine will receive new 155 mm "Marta" self-propelled howitzers to replace Soviet and Western artillery
12:17 AM • 10041 views
In Germany, production of thousands of long-range drones for Ukraine has begun—one of them can strike at a distance of 1,500 km
11:55 PM • 10673 views
Trump Veiledly Supported the Production of Patriot Missiles in Ukraine – U.S. MediaPhoto
11:29 PM • 8850 views
Russia attacked a high-rise building in Boryspil — a fire broke out there, and two women were hospitalizedVideo
September 4, 10:37 PM • 9692 views
Trump may "give" the Falkland Islands to Argentina to punish Britain over Iran; the Argentine president has already made demands
September 4, 08:58 PM • 12635 views
Denmark is preparing to send migrants to "return centers" outside the EU — how this will affect Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
5m/s
55%
742mm
Popular news
Putin does not seek to attack NATO - TrumpSeptember 4, 07:13 PM • 3256 views
In Kyiv, a man detonated a munition on the street; there are injured peopleSeptember 4, 07:19 PM • 3620 views
The UN General Assembly approved a resolution on a new world map: what makes it specialSeptember 4, 07:54 PM • 4370 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 9286 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly Parton11:07 PM • 8610 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 37831 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 48317 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 43073 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 38322 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 46861 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Ratcliffe
Steve Witkoff
J. D. Vance
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly Parton11:07 PM • 8626 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 9298 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 25901 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 45999 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 42433 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
Brent Crude
2S22 "Bohdana"
Mercedes-Benz Zetros

Following overnight Russian strikes on a shopping center in Mykolaiv, there are casualties, including a 17-year-old girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The Russians attacked a shopping center in Mykolaiv with drones, causing fires and destruction. A 17-year-old girl and a 72-year-old man were injured.

Following overnight Russian strikes on a shopping center in Mykolaiv, there are casualties, including a 17-year-old girl

On September 4 and during the night of September 5, Russian forces repeatedly attacked one of Mykolaiv’s shopping centers with drones. Two people were injured in the strikes, including a 17-year-old girl. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The strikes damaged the shopping areas and caused fires. In addition to the girl, a 72-year-old man was injured.

State Emergency Service employees were dealing with the aftermath of the attack under the constant threat of repeated strikes. Because of the danger, rescuers were withdrawn to a safe distance several times, after which they returned to work.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that Russian forces had once again attacked a civilian infrastructure facility.

Russia attacked a high-rise building in Boryspil — a fire broke out there, and two women were hospitalized05.09.26, 02:29 • 8874 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Mykolaiv