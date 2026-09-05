Following overnight Russian strikes on a shopping center in Mykolaiv, there are casualties, including a 17-year-old girl

On September 4 and during the night of September 5, Russian forces repeatedly attacked one of Mykolaiv’s shopping centers with drones. Two people were injured in the strikes, including a 17-year-old girl. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The strikes damaged the shopping areas and caused fires. In addition to the girl, a 72-year-old man was injured.

State Emergency Service employees were dealing with the aftermath of the attack under the constant threat of repeated strikes. Because of the danger, rescuers were withdrawn to a safe distance several times, after which they returned to work.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that Russian forces had once again attacked a civilian infrastructure facility.

Russia attacked a high-rise building in Boryspil — a fire broke out there, and two women were hospitalized