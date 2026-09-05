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Russia attacked a high-rise building in Boryspil — a fire broke out there, and two women were hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

A nine-story building was damaged in Boryspil as a result of a Russian attack, and a fire broke out. Two women with injuries were hospitalized.

Russia attacked a high-rise building in Boryspil — a fire broke out there, and two women were hospitalized

As a result of the Russian attack during the night of September 5, a nine-story residential building was damaged in Boryspil, and two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to Tkachenko, two women were hospitalized at a local hospital. They were diagnosed with acoustic trauma and a closed chest injury.

They are receiving all the necessary medical care

– the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, the roof and top floor of the nine-story residential building were damaged as a result of the attack. After the strike, a fire broke out on the roof and in one of the apartments.

Rescuers and other emergency services are working at the site. Efforts to deal with the consequences of the attack and document the damage are ongoing.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received an order for a "silence regime" at the front for several days – media04.09.26, 23:46 • 9786 views

Stepan Haftko

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