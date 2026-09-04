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The Armed Forces of Ukraine received an order for a "silence regime" at the front for several days – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

Ukrainian units received an order for a “silence regime” from September 5 to 8. This coincides with the expected negotiations on ending the war.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received an order for a "silence regime" at the front for several days – media

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have been ordered to observe a "ceasefire" along the line of contact from 00:00 on September 5 to 23:59 on September 8. Ukrainian media outlets report this, citing sources in military units and the security sector; the information was also confirmed by Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko, UNN writes.

Details

According to media reports, interlocutors in several brigades stationed in different areas of the front reported the relevant order.

Witkoff and Kushner will visit Kyiv on Sunday - Zelenskyy04.09.26, 19:48 • 18638 views

The introduction of a "ceasefire" coincides with the expected visits of U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kyiv for talks on ending the war.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would not carry out airstrikes during the period necessary to hold these talks and expects a reciprocal halt to Russian strikes.

Witkoff and Kushner are taking a proposal to Moscow and Kyiv to end the war — Trump04.09.26, 22:32 • 5518 views

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