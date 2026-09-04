Witkoff and Kushner will visit Kyiv on Sunday - Zelenskyy

U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow and will visit Kyiv on Sunday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this and added that Ukraine would ensure the normal functioning of Russian airspace so that the negotiators could arrive safely, reports UNN.

Today, it has already been clearly determined that American representatives will be in Ukraine and Russia in the coming days. There are details from the team of the President of America. Today, we discussed that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow and will visit Kyiv on Sunday. We are preparing for this visit - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, there was a meeting with our broad diplomatic team—specifically, those who work with America.

Just as was the case during previous diplomatic visits by the American side, we will ensure the normal functioning of Russian airspace so that the negotiators can arrive safely. We care specifically about them, not Russia. There will be no airstrikes from our side, and Russia must likewise ensure a cessation of hostilities, with no airstrikes on its part, for the time needed to conduct these negotiations and resolve the logistical issues connected with this American visit - the Head of State added.

Zelenskyy emphasized that "our goal is a maximally constructive, substantive visit and negotiations with the American side. We need to look for real options to steer this war toward an end."

We will see what proposals Steve and Jared have, and what they will be told about them in Moscow - Zelenskyy summarized.

"Witkoff gets scared": the first trip by Trump's envoys to Kyiv is in question, discussions are ongoing - reports

Context

Back in July, it was reported that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner agreed to visit Kyiv for the first time as part of peace efforts to end the war.

At the end of August, it was reported that Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Ukraine, amid intensified Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, had been postponed but not canceled.

On September 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a visit by U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv could take place in the coming days, but that they would first visit Moscow.

On September 3, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha announced "new momentum" in peace efforts aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine, with a return to an active political and diplomatic phase, but noted that achieving this without the participation of the American side was unrealistic.

On September 4, a Russian media source reported that American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Russia and Ukraine on Saturday and Sunday, September 5 and 6.