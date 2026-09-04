$44.730.1251.940.29
ukenru
04:48 PM • 3580 views
Witkoff and Kushner will visit Kyiv on Sunday - Zelenskyy
01:16 PM • 20860 views
A Russian drone struck the SBU building in central Kyiv; it was directed at the head's office — Zelenskyy
12:35 PM • 22592 views
Budanov does not expect conditions for a ceasefire to emerge before spring, but announced U.S.-mediated talks — NYT
Exclusive
12:14 PM • 20465 views
Ukraine and Poland are considering the possibility of hosting one of the upcoming World Cups — what the Ministry of Sport saysPhoto
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 29746 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
11:35 AM • 30892 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 26950 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
September 4, 09:47 AM • 16803 views
"Witkoff gets scared": the first trip by Trump's envoys to Kyiv is in question, discussions are ongoing - reports
September 4, 06:45 AM • 23996 views
2000 hryvnias in circulation from today — what are the features, and will inflation rise?PhotoVideo
September 4, 04:30 AM • 31895 views
Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injuredPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
2.5m/s
49%
745mm
Popular news
Germany may provide Ukraine with target coordinates in Russia - Der SpiegelSeptember 4, 07:18 AM • 11416 views
Trump's envoys are expected in Moscow first, and then in Kyiv - dates revealedSeptember 4, 09:11 AM • 28089 views
Six films to be released in Ukrainian cinemas in September 2026VideoSeptember 4, 10:00 AM • 31230 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 30475 views
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhoto02:28 PM • 15660 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhoto02:28 PM • 15962 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 29723 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
11:35 AM • 30881 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 26939 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 30849 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Bloggers
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk
Poland
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideo04:24 PM • 3902 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 38783 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 35592 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 34963 views
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 53038 views
Actual
Film
Heating
Instagram
Series
Brent Crude

Witkoff and Kushner will visit Kyiv on Sunday - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3490 views

Zelenskyy said that U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Moscow on Saturday and that Ukraine guarantees the "normal functioning of Russian airspace," while they are expected in Kyiv on Sunday.

Witkoff and Kushner will visit Kyiv on Sunday - Zelenskyy

U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow and will visit Kyiv on Sunday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this and added that Ukraine would ensure the normal functioning of Russian airspace so that the negotiators could arrive safely, reports UNN.

Today, it has already been clearly determined that American representatives will be in Ukraine and Russia in the coming days. There are details from the team of the President of America. Today, we discussed that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow and will visit Kyiv on Sunday. We are preparing for this visit 

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, there was a meeting with our broad diplomatic team—specifically, those who work with America.

Just as was the case during previous diplomatic visits by the American side, we will ensure the normal functioning of Russian airspace so that the negotiators can arrive safely. We care specifically about them, not Russia. There will be no airstrikes from our side, and Russia must likewise ensure a cessation of hostilities, with no airstrikes on its part, for the time needed to conduct these negotiations and resolve the logistical issues connected with this American visit 

- the Head of State added.

Zelenskyy emphasized that "our goal is a maximally constructive, substantive visit and negotiations with the American side. We need to look for real options to steer this war toward an end."

We will see what proposals Steve and Jared have, and what they will be told about them in Moscow 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

"Witkoff gets scared": the first trip by Trump's envoys to Kyiv is in question, discussions are ongoing - reports04.09.26, 12:47 • 16801 view

Context

Back in July, it was reported that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner agreed to visit Kyiv for the first time as part of peace efforts to end the war.

At the end of August, it was reported that Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Ukraine, amid intensified Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, had been postponed but not canceled.

On September 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a visit by U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv could take place in the coming days, but that they would first visit Moscow.

On September 3, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha announced "new momentum" in peace efforts aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine, with a return to an active political and diplomatic phase, but noted that achieving this without the participation of the American side was unrealistic. 

On September 4, a Russian media source reported that American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Russia and Ukraine on Saturday and Sunday, September 5 and 6.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv