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Kushner said there had been progress in the talks, but "the sides do not have a shared vision"

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 • 1156 views

The US is satisfied with the talks in Moscow and Kyiv and hopes for a trilateral meeting. The most difficult issue remains the territories.

Kushner said there had been progress in the talks, but "the sides do not have a shared vision"

Washington is pleased with the latest talks in moscow and Kyiv on establishing peace in Ukraine. U.S. President’s Special Envoy Jared Kushner said this during the meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES 2026), "Peace Through Strength Now," UNN reports.

Details

According to him, he hopes that a trilateral meeting will be held soon. At the same time, Kushner does not currently see a shared vision among the parties regarding the desired outcome, while the issue of territories remains the most difficult.

I think this is obviously determined to some extent by what is happening on the battlefield, where the situation in this regard is quite dynamic. And this is precisely where the parties’ positions still diverge

- Trump’s envoy said.

He emphasized that the American side is trying to "focus its efforts as much as possible on what can genuinely move the outcome forward," rather than engaging in "performative diplomacy."

"If Ukraine … wanted to withdraw to this line, then obviously we already have the rest of the agreement developed and agreed upon. Ukraine does not want to do that at present. And, of course, our task as mediators is to determine how we can find a creative solution that would not conflict with their wishes and would help them achieve their goal, while also allowing us to convince russia to end the conflict in such a way that, hopefully, both sides could move forward within a framework that would make it impossible for something similar to happen again in the future," Kushner concluded.

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was ready to travel to Miami and meet with vladimir putin if the Russian leader takes part in the G20 summit in December.

The White House denied reports of a possible replacement of Witkoff and Kushner in the talks on Ukraine10.09.26, 00:14 • 12290 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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