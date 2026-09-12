$44.5551.76
ukenru
12:18 PM • 2564 views
Zelenskyy spoke of virtually continuous Russian strikes and criticized the world's responsePhoto
11:32 AM • 10111 views
Russia attacked "Zaporizhstal" for the third time this month: 4 workers injured
10:47 AM • 12375 views
Putin's office responded to Zelenskyy's proposal to meet at the G20 summit in Miami
10:38 AM • 10350 views
The Defense Forces struck command posts and storage facilities for Russian attack drones in the occupied territories
10:15 AM • 10092 views
Ukraine aims to launch the first Freyja system by the end of December - Zelenskyy
08:59 AM • 14128 views
In Odesa region, 35 people have already been injured following the Russian attack; two more people are still being searched for, and 13 have been rescued
08:52 AM • 13367 views
Trains to Sumy will no longer run; Ukrzaliznytsia will stop them in Konotop
08:47 AM • 10535 views
The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Tolyattikauchuk plant in Russia's Samara region
08:20 AM • 10541 views
"Ukraine's largest export to Europe is time" — Fire Point CEO
08:14 AM • 10111 views
Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Putin at the G20 summit in Miami
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
0m/s
97%
750mm
Popular news
The Kremlin announced plans for a new trilateral meeting with Ukraine and the United StatesSeptember 12, 04:17 AM • 19677 views
Attack on Odesa: Number of injured rises to 12PhotoSeptember 12, 05:01 AM • 18841 views
In Odesa, the number of people injured after the Russian attack has risen; among the 17 injured is a 5-month-old childVideoSeptember 12, 05:50 AM • 11062 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael Polansky06:45 AM • 17577 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for tea07:30 AM • 17575 views
Publications
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for tea07:30 AM • 17691 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 53285 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 55415 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 75951 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 85790 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Terekh
Xi Jinping
Javier Milei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
China
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhoto12:30 PM • 178 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor Swift10:44 AM • 4300 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhoto07:51 AM • 10813 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael Polansky06:45 AM • 17666 views
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to UkraineSeptember 11, 12:44 PM • 35425 views
Actual
BFM TV
Heating
ATACMS
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system

Russia has set a record payment for recruiting foreigners to fight in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2332 views

In the Irkutsk region, 1.5 million rubles will be paid for each foreigner recruited into the Russian army. The payment for Russians from other regions has been doubled.

Russia has set a record payment for recruiting foreigners to fight in the war against Ukraine

The authorities of the Irkutsk region have set Russia’s highest reward for recruiting foreigners into contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry — 1.5 million rubles per person recruited. The Moscow Times reports this, citing Verstka and a decree by the region’s governor, UNN writes.

Details

Governor Igor Kobzev signed the corresponding decree on September 10. The reward will be paid to those who facilitated the conclusion of a contract with Russia’s Defense Ministry by a foreigner or stateless person.

At the same time, the Irkutsk region doubled the payment for recruiting Russian citizens from other regions — from 400,000 to 800,000 rubles. Foreigners were singled out as a separate and most expensive category for the first time.

Recruitment rewards are rising sharply

The Irkutsk region has been paying for the recruitment of contract soldiers since at least April 2026. Previously, the maximum reward was 400,000 rubles, regardless of the recruited person’s citizenship.

In the occupied territories, unemployed people are being forced to seek work in the Russian army — the National Resistance Center08.09.26, 10:53 • 3696 views

Other Russian regions are also expanding similar programs. In the Smolensk region, the payment was increased from 115,000 to 1 million rubles for recruiting a person, while in the Ryazan region it rose from 575,000 to 805,000 rubles for a foreigner from a country outside the CIS or a Russian citizen from another region.

According to Verstka, efforts to recruit foreigners into the Russian army began to intensify in early 2025 amid a decline in the flow of Russian volunteers. The outlet also reported cases of foreigners being forced to sign contracts and threatened with deportation.

Russia may exhaust its resources for the war against Ukraine by 2028 — HUR11.09.26, 14:42 • 16886 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Ukraine