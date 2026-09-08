In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, people remain without salaries or work for months, while the occupiers use such financial difficulties to recruit residents into the Russian army. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russian administration is increasing pressure on the unemployed and workers who are not officially registered. Under the pretext of combating illegal employment, employers are being forced to formalize workers under employment contracts, while refusal is threatened with fines and criminal liability - the post reads.

At the same time, according to available data, people in the occupied territories are facing difficulties finding employment. In particular, some residents have not received their salaries for months, have lost their jobs, or are unable to find new ones.

Against this backdrop, Russia continues to recruit people into its army, offering a contract as a way to earn money and feed their families. The occupiers are tightening control over the employment of the population. Employers are being forced to officially register workers under threat of punishment. People in the TOT remain without salaries, jobs, or a stable income. Russia is using unemployment to recruit residents into the Russian Armed Forces. A contract with the Russian army is presented as a "way out" of unemployment and financial hardship - the agency emphasizes.

To remind you

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, messages calling on people to join the Russian Armed Forces’ unmanned systems units are being circulated via the Russian messenger app "Max." The recruitment campaign promises high payments and service far from the front line, and targets young people and those experiencing economic difficulties.